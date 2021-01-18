The win is their fourth consecutive Ghana Premier League game without a defeat and have amassed 15 points and are sitting 4th on the league table.

The Phobians started the game all gun blazing and pinned their opponents to the back of the wall.

In the early stages of the game a cross sent into the 18-yard box by Abdul, Fatau saw Umar Manaf’s header miss the side post by few inches and another cross delivered by Manaf did not end up in the net after Victor Aidoo connected his head to it.

Hearts after incessant pressure got the breakthrough after Manaf completed Abdul Fatawu’s cross to give the Phobians the lead in the 13th minute.

The best-attacking move by Eleven Wonders was embarked by Samuel Boateng who beat three Hearts of Oak defenders, but Richard Ayi came to the rescue of the Phobians.

Hearts of Oak continued from where the left off in the first half after recess and doubled their lead three minutes into the half.

Victor Aidoo was picked up and he struck the ball home from long range in the 48th minute.

Benjamin Afutu also came close to scoring on two different occasions, but his header went wide.

Another Hearts of Oak player who tormented his opponent was Frederick Ansah Botchwey who delivered some balls from long range.

Factfile

Hearts have maintained their unbeaten home run in the Ghana Premier League against a first time visitor from the former Brong Ahafo Region.

They have also never lost at home on matchday 9 in the GPL since its inception in 1993-94.

Hearts of Oak have gone four games without a loss this season (W3,D1). This is their best run this season.

They have also won their last three home league games and have scored a total of 11 goals in the process at home (in last 3 games)