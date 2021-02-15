The Porcupine Warriors shot into the lead in the second half via Kwame Opoku’s close-range strike, but the visitors rallied to score two goals to turn the tide in their favour through Amoura Mohamed and Ahmed Kendouci.

The visitors started the game with much intensity and began to shoot from long range.

Kotoko’s centre backs of Ishmael Ganiyu and Yusif Mubarik did so well to keep the attacking force of the visitors at bay.

The Porcupine Warriors warmed themselves slowly into the game and also threatened E.S Setif goal area.

Naby Keita’s header in the 19th minute following a corner kick by Imoro Ibrahim missed the goal post by some few inches.

Asante Kotoko fans shouted for a penalty after Kwame Opoku was seemingly brought down in the 18-yard box but the referee.

A defence-splitting pass from Fabio Gama found Kwame Opoku and he followed it with a half volley but goalkeeper Sofiane salvaged the situation by parrying the ball away in the 32nd minute.

Imoro’s shot missed the goal post by some few inches after receiving a pass from Fabio Gama in the 43rd minute.

Back from the recess, the hosts continued from where they left off in the latter part of the first half and in the process created some decent chances.

Kwame Opoku was brought down in the box, yet the referee waved his hands for play to continue in the early exchanges of the second half.

Asante Kotoko after persistent search for the opener finally found it when Kwame Opoku finished off Emmanuel Gyamfi’s pass in the 69th minute.

E.S Setif after conceding the opener threw everything into attack and began to keep the Kotoko goal area busy.

Ghacha produced a nice cross which was headed home by an unmarked Amoura Mohammed for the equaliser in the 73rd minute

The Algerians netted the match-winner when Ghacha again set up Ahmed Kendouci in the 80th minute.

Asante Kotoko were awarded a penalty in the late minute after Naby Keita’s strike was handled by a Setif player in the 18-yard box.

Keita who elected himself for the kick saw it saved by goalkeeper Sofiane.