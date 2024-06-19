ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

‘We bought our jerseys for AAFCON from Kantamanto’ - Ghana’s amputee team

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana’s amputee national team has revealed that they were neglected so much that the jerseys they wore for the 2024 African Amputee Football Cup of Nations (AAFCON) were bought from Kantamanto.

‘We bought our jerseys for AAFCON from Kantamanto’ - Ghana’s amputee team
‘We bought our jerseys for AAFCON from Kantamanto’ - Ghana’s amputee team

The Black Challenge won the Amputee AFCON in Egypt last month when they defeated Morocco 2-1 in the final of the tournament.

Recommended articles

The team was, however, criticised by the Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, for accepting external donations before officially meeting him to present the AFCON trophy.

Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif slams Amputee team over external donations
Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif slams Amputee team over external donations Pulse Ghana

This was after former president John Mahama donated $10,000 to the team, with the Sports Minister also calling for accounts to be rendered on every penny they received.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, speaking to Accra-based Starr FM, the head coach of the Black Challenge, Stephen Richard Obeng, said the Sports Ministry didn’t provide “anything from our budget” aside from buying them flight tickets and paying for their participation fee.

In a rather embarrassing revelation, he said the jerseys the team used for the AFCON were also not provided by the Ministry, which forced them to buy from Kantamanto.

“The government sponsored us, like the Minister said, by buying our flight tickets and paying for our participation fee alone,” Obeng said.

“That was the sponsorship the Minister was talking about. That was all. We bought our jerseys from Kantamanto for the 2024 AAFCON. Our hotel bills were taken care of by the local organising committee of the tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We never received anything from our budget, the only thing we received was our participation fee, which is $8,500.”

Meanwhile, the Black Challenge have now booked their ticket to the next Amputee Football World Cup in 2026.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Jordan Ayew wants his brother Andre next to him in Black Stars - Otto Addo

Jordan Ayew wants his brother Andre next to him in Black Stars - Otto Addo

John Mahama donates $10,000 to Ghana’s amputee team for winning AFCON

John Mahama donates $10,000 to Ghana’s amputee team for winning AFCON

Claude Makelele compares Man United’s Kobbie Mainoo to Michael Essien

Man United’s Kobbie Mainoo reminds me of Michael Essien - Claude Makelele

Kudus is our star and we can’t argue about that - CK Akonnor

Kudus is our star and we can’t argue about that - CK Akonnor