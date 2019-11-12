Ghanaian hearts were once again broken after Tunisia secured a penalty shootout win over the Black Stars in the round of 16 of this year’s AFCON.

Following what was a tensed 1-1 draw after both regulation and extra time, the North African side triumphed in the ensuing penalty shootout.

Ghana coach, Kwesi Appiah

Caleb Ekuban’s miss proved to be Ghana’s undoing, as Tunisia netted all their penalties to emerged 5-4 winners.

Many have criticised Appiah and his charges for their poor showing at the tournament, but the 59-year-old says his side did not totally disgrace themselves.

“I always do the best I can even though I may not be the best, I think when given the chance I always make sure I prove a point,” Appiah told the media after the Black Stars’ training at the Accra sports stadium on Monday.

“I personally think we didn’t disgrace ourselves totally at the last AFCON but that was not the objective of every Ghanaian, especially when we wanted the cup.”

The Black Stars are set to take on South Africa on Thursday in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying.

The team will then travel to face Sao Tome and Principe in the second group game on Monday.