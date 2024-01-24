The Genk player said Ghanaians do not deserve the shambolic display by the Black Stars and it'll be a learning experience for the team.
We’ll learn from this experience – Joseph Paintsil on Black Stars early AFCON exit
Black Stars winger Joseph Paintsil has apologized to Ghanaians for the poor showing of the team at the ongoing African Cup of Nations in Cote D’Ivoire.
Recommended articles
In a post on X, Painstil apologized for not meeting the expectations of the country.
Sincere apologies to the good people of Ghana. We are truly sorry for not meeting your expectations. Important lessons to take away from this unforgettable experience”, he said.
Earlier today, Black Stars defender Alexander Djiku issued a similar apology to the nation for the Nations Cup debacle.
Djiku expressed deep regret for how events unfolded in Ivory Coast and admitted that the pain and agony inflicted on Ghanaians cannot be lessened by his apology.
“Words will certainly not be enough to erase the disillusionment. We are disappointed and very sorry for our Ghanaian people that we have failed at this stage of the competition, but if you only knew how grateful we are to have been supported by you, our Ghanaian fans,” he said.
Relatedly, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) fired Black Stars coach Chris Hughton and the entire technical team after the Black Stars exited the tournament.
In the late hours of Tuesday, the Ghana Football Association issued a statement, announcing the axing of Chris Hughton and the subsequent dissolution of the technical committee of the Black Stars.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh