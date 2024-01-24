We’ll learn from this experience – Joseph Paintsil on Black Stars early AFCON exit

In a post on X, Painstil apologized for not meeting the expectations of the country.

Sincere apologies to the good people of Ghana. We are truly sorry for not meeting your expectations. Important lessons to take away from this unforgettable experience”, he said.

Earlier today, Black Stars defender Alexander Djiku issued a similar apology to the nation for the Nations Cup debacle.

Djiku expressed deep regret for how events unfolded in Ivory Coast and admitted that the pain and agony inflicted on Ghanaians cannot be lessened by his apology.

“Words will certainly not be enough to erase the disillusionment. We are disappointed and very sorry for our Ghanaian people that we have failed at this stage of the competition, but if you only knew how grateful we are to have been supported by you, our Ghanaian fans,” he said.

Relatedly, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) fired Black Stars coach Chris Hughton and the entire technical team after the Black Stars exited the tournament.