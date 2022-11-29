We’ll not go into the Uruguay game seeking revenge – Otto Addo

Despite being confident, Otto believes his side will not be in for revenge against the South American, who painfully eliminated Ghana in the quarter-final of the 2010 World Cup.

Speaking after his side's 3-2 win against South Korea, he said he does not think about revenge.

“It will be very difficult, but I am confident to know that we can win this game. I’m not a guy that thinks much of revenge," he said at the post-match.

The German-trained gaffer said he instinctively feels Ghana will win and need not complete it by thinking of revenge.

“It was a really, really long time ago that this incident happened and I am a strong believer that if you don’t seek too much revenge on this kind of thing sometimes you get the blessings.”

Otto Addo became the first Ghanaian coach to win a match at the World Cup after yesterday’s game.

Pulse Ghana

Ghana's four previous wins at the World Cup were under Serbian coaches Ratomir Dukovic and Milovan Rajevac who won two matches each with the Black Stars in 2006 and 2010 respectively.

Ratomir Dukovic led Ghana to beat the Czech Republic and the USA at the 2006 World Cup while Milovan Rajevac guided Ghana to beat Serbia and USA at the 2010 World Cup

Coach Kwesi Appiah who was the first Ghanaian coach to lead Ghana to a World Cup tournament failed to win a match at the 2014 World Cup.