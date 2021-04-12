West Brom sink Saints to boost slender survival hopes

The Baggies have scored eight goals in their last two games, two more than they had netted in their previous 11 combined, but their unexpected revival might have come too late to save them from slipping into the Championship.

Southampton's limp display was the worst possible preparation for next weekend's FA Cup semi-final against Leicester.

After just four minutes it looked like being a frustrating evening for Albion.

Diagne nodded in from close-range and was flagged offside, with VAR backing the onfield call because television cameras could not get the right angle to conclusively prove the striker was on or offside.

Southampton midfielder Stuart Armstrong tested Albion keeper Sam Johnstone with a curling blast.