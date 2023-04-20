ADVERTISEMENT
Video: Yaw Dabo links up with Mohammed Kudus in the Netherlands

Emmanuel Ayamga

Kumawood actor Yaw Dabo received a customised jersey from Mohammed Kudus when the pair linked up in the Netherlands.

The comic actor, who owns an academy in Ghana, has been touring various European countries to build his network in football.

In a video that has gone viral, Yaw Dabo is seen crossing paths with Kudus in Amsterdam before the player went ahead to drive him through the city.

The Ajax star then gifted his compatriot a jersey, with the name ‘Yaw Dabo’ customised on it alongside the no.20.

Kudus is currently injured and hasn’t played any football in the last two weeks, but the ongoing 2022/23 campaign has been his best season yet.

The Ghanaian playmaker was recently named in Forbes Africa’s 2023 30 Under 30 list for his impact on and off the pitch.

He is one of only two Ghanaians on this year’s list, with the other being creative director and videographer Emmanuel Whajah.

Kudus has been in sensational form for both club and country over the last 12 months, having also starred for the Black Stars at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The 22-year-old is currently enjoying his most productive spell in front of goal, having contributed 18 goals and five assists in all competitions this season at club level.

He also scored two times and provided one assist for Ghana at the Qatar 2022 World Cup despite the Black Stars’ group-stage exit

