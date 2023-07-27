ADVERTISEMENT
Yussif Chibsah: Ex-Ghana midfielder graduates with Masters in International Sports Law

Emmanuel Ayamga

Former Ghana international Yussif Chibsah has successfully graduated with a Masters in International Sports Law from Spanish university, Instituto Superior de Derecho y Economía (ISDE).

The 39-year-old had a decent career for over a decade and a half, starring for clubs across Ghana, Finland, Sweden and Turkey.

Chibsah lined up for Ghanaian sides King Faisal and Asante Kotoko, as well as European clubs Gefle IF, Djurgardens IF and Alanyaspor.

For Ghana, he also earned 13 caps and was part of the Black Meteors side that played at the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens.

Since hanging his boots in 2016, Chibsah has taken to player representation and is currently the CEO of Club Consult Africa, which represents several Ghanaian players.

He has also been pursuing academic excellence, having now graduated with a Masters in International Sports Law.

In a post on Twitter, Chibsah expressed his gratitude to the Professional Footballers Association (PFAG) for their support in his educational journey.

“Thank you all @PFAGofficial @FIFPRO @devkumar116 . Let's discuss sports law internationally. @fathiaadams @FaisalChibsah @ClubConsultAfr,” he tweeted.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
