Yussif Chibsah: Ex-Ghana midfielder graduates with Masters in International Sports Law

Chibsah lined up for Ghanaian sides King Faisal and Asante Kotoko, as well as European clubs Gefle IF, Djurgardens IF and Alanyaspor.

For Ghana, he also earned 13 caps and was part of the Black Meteors side that played at the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens.

Since hanging his boots in 2016, Chibsah has taken to player representation and is currently the CEO of Club Consult Africa, which represents several Ghanaian players.

He has also been pursuing academic excellence, having now graduated with a Masters in International Sports Law.

In a post on Twitter, Chibsah expressed his gratitude to the Professional Footballers Association (PFAG) for their support in his educational journey.

“Thank you all @PFAGofficial @FIFPRO @devkumar116 . Let's discuss sports law internationally. @fathiaadams @FaisalChibsah @ClubConsultAfr,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Larry Appiah, the eldest son of Ghana legend Stephen Appiah, has bagged a degree from the University of Birmingham in the United Kingdom (UK).

He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Business Economics to the delight of his father, who was present at the graduation ceremony.

Larry is believed to have graduated with impressive results at the university and was praised by his father on social media.

“Today, we doff our hats off to you for achieving this milestone!” Appiah wrote on Instagram, accompanied by photos with his son.

“Your hard work, determination, and perseverance have paid off, and the family is proud of you. You have our greatest support in your next chapter... Congrats son.”

