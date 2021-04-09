RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Zidane hopes there will be more Clasicos for Messi and Ramos

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Zinedine Zidane on Friday said that he hoped Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos won't have played their last Clasicos come the end of the season, with doubts over the futures of the Barcelona and Real Madrid captains ahead of a huge La Liga encounter.

Sergio Ramos will miss Saturday's Clasico with an injury

AFP

Both players' contracts are up at the end of the campaign and Messi is yet to commit to a new deal with Barca after trying to force an exit last summer.

When asked if Saturday's clash in the Spanish capital would be the last of the pair's careers at Spain's top two clubs, Madrid coach Zidane said: "I hope not".

"Sergio is not going to play tomorrow. It's sad, but I really hope that he will stay here," the Frenchman added of the injured 35-year-old.

Zidane also sad that he hoped Messi woud remain at Barca for the good of Spanish football, joking "let him stay at Barcelona -- he's doing very well there!"

Barca and reigning champions Madrid are both trying to chase down league leaders Atletico Madrid, whose defeat at Sevilla last Sunday allowed their rivals to move within touching distance of the summit.

Madrid are three points behind their city rivals in third, while second-placed Barca are a point closer, meaning a win for either side at Valdebebas will knock Atletico off the top for the first time since December after ruthlessly chipping away at what was a 10-point lead in February.

Zidane, whose team impressed in a 3-1 Champions League win over Liverpool this week, appeared confident ahead of a crucial fixture in his attempt to retain his team's league title.

"We have been very good recently, consistent," he said.

"And not just with the ball, we have improved defensively too. We know that regardless of what we have done up to now, we will have to play well tomorrow."

