Zidane hopes there will be more Clasicos for Messi and Ramos

Barca and reigning champions Madrid are both trying to chase down league leaders Atletico Madrid, whose defeat at Sevilla last Sunday allowed their rivals to move within touching distance of the summit.

Madrid are three points behind their city rivals in third, while second-placed Barca are a point closer, meaning a win for either side at Valdebebas will knock Atletico off the top for the first time since December after ruthlessly chipping away at what was a 10-point lead in February.

Zidane, whose team impressed in a 3-1 Champions League win over Liverpool this week, appeared confident ahead of a crucial fixture in his attempt to retain his team's league title.

"We have been very good recently, consistent," he said.

"And not just with the ball, we have improved defensively too. We know that regardless of what we have done up to now, we will have to play well tomorrow."