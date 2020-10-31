Among the players dropped are Lumor Agbenyenu (Sporting Club – Portugal), Yakubu Mohammed (Azam FC – Tanzania), Kasim Nuhu (Fortuna Düsseldorf – Germany), Eugene Ansah (Ironi Kiryat Shmona – Israel), Kamal Deen (FC Nordsjælland), and Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam – The Netherlands).

Although the coach did not state why he dropped these six players, reports have shown that the positive COVID-19 test recorded by Kasim Nuhu after the last international break is believed to be a major factor for his omission from the team.

Ajax youngster, Mohammed Kudus has also been left out of the team after sustaining an injury against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League.

The coach has, however, handed a debut call-up to Jamie Lewelling German-born, 19-year-old winger, who plays for the German side, Greuther Fürth.

Ghana will host Sudan at the Cape Coast stadium on Thursday, November 12, before travelling to Khartoum to face the Falcons five days later in the reverse fixture.

Ghana topped Group C with 6 points following victories against South Africa and São Tomé and Príncipe in November 2019.