Lots of negatives surrounded my appointment – Otto Addo speaks

In a media briefing at the team’s hotel in Doha, the Dortmund tactician said his appointment was met with a lot of negatives, where a section of Ghanaians wished, he failed.

“I would never understand the mentality of those who think against a human to fail, and some humans are doing this, I would never understand it,” he said.

The former Black Stars player said he was not afraid of the attacks against him, due to the experience he had gathered at his club side and in the national team.

“I don’t fear any of your critics, I’m so long in the game and I’m used to this. For me, it is not a problem, I don’t fear anything, just God,” he said.

He said he would have loved Ghanaians to question his changes anytime his side wins matches to balance the criticism.

“It’s easy when we lose, the first question is why did you do this and that, but when we win no questions come against me,” he added.

Referring to the friendly encounter against Switzerland, the 47-year-old said these same critics would have questioned why his key players were on the bench if Black Stars had lost in that game.

He urged the media to use their platform to encourage players and coaches and not to serve as an avenue for insults.

Coach Addo after his resignation as head coach of the Ghanaian side would now focus on his club side, Dortmund as trainer coach.