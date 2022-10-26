Wrestler Kofi Kingston constructs ICT lab in hometown Atwima Takyiman

Dubbed the CLICK for Quality Education Foundation, the project is being spearheaded by Kingston and his mother.

“Some early construction photos of the CLICK centre from the summer of 2021! We’ve come a long way since!” the wrestler posted on Instagram.

Last week, the wrestler announced that he and his mother will continue to finance the construction of top-quality computer labs and library media centres for secondary schools across Ghana.

“I’m so excited to finally announce a project that my mom & I have been working on for some time. The CLICK for Quality Education Foundation will build top quality computer labs & library media centres for junior high schools across Ghana, particularly in underprivileged areas,” he tweeted.

“The acronym’CLICK’ stands for Computer Lab and Integrated Center of Knowledge. CLICK for Quality Education Foundation centres will offer training in computer literacy, media and information literacy (MIL), critical thinking, and creative problem-solving skills, while instilling a love of reading and research in students.

“The first CLICK Center is presently being built at the Atwima Takyiman Presbyterian Junior High School in the Kwadaso Municipality in the Ashanti Region. We have a lot in the works and we’ll be posting updates detailing the progress we’ve made.”

In 2019, Kingston made history when he defeated Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35 to become the holder of the WWE title.

The 41-year-old also became the first-ever African to win the WWE Championship and subsequently made a trip down to Ghana with his belt, where he paid a courtesy call on President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House, before also meeting the Asantehene, Osei Tutu II.