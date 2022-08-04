Nalerigu-based boy wins 2 medals for Ghana at Unicycling World Championships

He bested his competitors in the 30m Wheel Walk Race for males between 15 and 16 years and finished second to win a silver medal.

The teenager again put up a brave performance in the 50m One-Wheel Race and scooped a bronze medal after finishing third.

In a post on Twitter, the rider’s father, William Haun, expressed his delight at his son’s historic achievements.

“This boy of mine took two Unicycling World Championship medals for Ghana - the nation’s first. I couldn’t be more proud of him for all his hard work and perseverance!” he tweeted, accompanied by videos of Roger’s exploits.

Unicycling is a sport practice that is not much known in Ghana, but includes more than 35 different disciplines such as collective, individual, artistic or extreme sports.

This year’s Championship is currently ongoing in Grenoble, France, with thousands of athletes converging to participate.

Meanwhile, Team Ghana is also guaranteed to win at least two medals at the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games, thanks to the exploits of the country’s boxers.

This comes after Joseph Commey dominated Alex Mukaka on Wednesday to advance to the semi-finals of the featherweight contest.

The Ghanaian’s progression to the semi-finals means he is guaranteed at least a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games.

Later on the same day, Wahid Omar became the second Ghanaian to be guaranteed a medal at the Commonwealth Games after outclassing Alston Ryan to qualify for the semifinals of the men's light welterweight contest.