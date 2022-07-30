'Gabriel Jesus for Ballon d'Or' - Reactions as Arsenal destroy Sevilla to win Emirates Cup

The Gunners produced an outstanding performance to defeat Sevilla and win the 2022 Emirates Cup.

The Gunners had a 4-0 halftime lead thanks to a brace by new signing from Manchester City Gabriel Jesus and also Bukayo Saka.

Jesus scored in the second half to complete his hat trick and while new number 14 Eddie Nketiah scored the sixth to seal a comfortable win.

Reactions to Gabriel Jesus as Arsenal win Emirates Cup

Gabriel Jesus has found the back of the net in nearly all of Arsenal's pre-season games played since from rivals Manchester City.

After a stunning hattrick against Sevilla, Arsenal fans are hopeful he will continue his good goalscoring form when the season starts against Crystal Palace on Friday, August 5, 2022.

Arsenal fans believe took to social media to praise Jesus for another strong showing. The reactions were positive as the fans now have high expectations of the Brazilian striker.

Jesus was an integral part of multiple Premier League winning teams under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

He however could not find the back of the net consistently which resulted in his departure to Arsenal as Manchester City recruited Erling Haaland.

Reactions to Partey

Despite accusations of rape, Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey was in action in Arsenal's Emirates Cup triumph.

Partey featured for 79 minutes before he was substituted for Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny.