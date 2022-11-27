He has told the world football governing body, FIFA that transparency requires that FIFA publishes and republishes the full circumstances under which a referee is compelled to consult the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).
Unregulated discretion kills competition - Prof, Ernest Abotsi tells FIFA
Professor Ernest Kofi Abotsi, dean of the Law School at the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA), has joined the list of persons who have rebuked the bad officiating of the Ghana and Portugal game on November 24 at stadium 974.
This he said in a social post that reads, “Simple rules on transparency require that FIFA publishes & republishes the full circumstances under which a referee is compelled to consult the VAR! Unregulated discretion kills competition everywhere,”
His thoughts come on the back of the controversial penalty awarded to Portuguese forward Ronaldo against Ghana in their thrilling Group H clash in Doha. This, many football lovers across the continent have described as unprofessional on the side of the referee.
Ronaldo’s goal put Portugal ahead of the Blackstars on top of the group table with three points.
The Blackstars are looking to come back alive and redeem themselves in their next game against the Asian opponent, South Korea on Monday, November, 28 at the Education City stadium.
