17-year-old Mfantsipim SHS student found dead in Cape Coast; Police confirm suicide

Police in the Central Region have confirmed the death of a 17-year-old Mfantsipim SHS final-year student, Emmanuel Arthur, whose body was found in an uncompleted building in Cape Coast, with investigations concluding suicide.

17-year-old Mfantsipim SHS student Emmanuel Arthur was found dead in an uncompleted building in Cape Coast.

Police recovered exam materials and personal belongings at the scene before the school confirmed his identity.

Investigations concluded he died by suicide, though the circumstances remain unclear.

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Police in the Central Region have confirmed the death of a 17-year-old final-year student of Mfantsipim Senior High School, whose body was discovered in an abandoned structure in Cape Coast.

The deceased, identified as Emmanuel Arthur, was found in an uncompleted building at Ola North, a community within the Cape Coast metropolis, after a local carpenter reportedly alerted authorities to the situation.

According to the Central Regional Police Command, officers responded to the report on June 11, 2026, and found the remains at the location.

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During a search of the scene, investigators recovered a black backpack containing academic materials, including a Geography Paper 1 mock examination paper bearing the student’s name.

Police also retrieved two mobile phones an Android device and a small 'yam' phone along with other personal belongings.

Officials at Mfantsipim Senior High School later verified that Emmanuel Arthur was a student in his final year.

READ ALSO: Full list of 13 University students who have died in Ghana since 2024

The student’s family was informed, and following an examination by a pathologist at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital, the body was released to relatives after it was confirmed to have significantly decomposed.

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Authorities said the building where the remains were found was subsequently fumigated, while the family moved ahead with burial arrangements soon after taking custody of the body.