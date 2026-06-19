6 suspects arrested over warehouse robberies, 100's of stolen fertilizer and rice bags recovered

Tema Regional Police Command arrests six suspects linked to two armed warehouse robberies, recovering 717 bags of rice and 600 bags of stolen fertilizer during intelligence-led operations.

The Tema Regional Police Command has arrested six suspects in connection with two separate armed robbery incidents involving the theft of fertilizers and food products from warehouses in Kpone and Tema Community One.

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The arrests followed intelligence-led operations and sustained investigations into the robberies, which occurred in May and June 2026.

According to the police, the first incident took place on May 25, 2026, when a group of armed men attacked a security guard at a fertilizer warehouse in Kpone and made away with 751 bags of 50-kilogram organic fertilizers valued at GH₵431,825.

In a separate attack on June 14, 2026, another group of armed robbers reportedly overpowered security guards at Mummy's Recipe Warehouse in Tema Community One and stole approximately 2,000 bags of Aaba Rice and other food products.

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Police investigations traced some of the stolen items to warehouses within the Tema enclave and identified individuals suspected to be linked to both robberies.

On June 16, 2026, coordinated police operations led to the arrest of six suspects identified as Akala Kudus, Shaibu Dauda, Abdul Rahman Moro, Giya Hudu, Razak Seidu, and Francis Ayinsabga.

During the operation, officers recovered 717 bags of Aaba Rice believed to have been stolen from Mummy's Recipe Warehouse and 600 bags of fertilizers linked to the Kpone warehouse robbery. The recovered items have since been secured as exhibits.

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The suspects are currently in police custody assisting with investigations. Police say efforts are underway to identify and apprehend other accomplices, recover the remaining stolen goods, and ensure all persons involved are brought to justice.