One Week to Go Until AMPF – MiM 2026: Africa’s Biggest Gathering for Mineral Policy Alignment

One Week to Go Until AMPF – MiM 2026: Africa’s Biggest Gathering for Mineral Policy Alignment

One Week to Go Until AMPF – MiM 2026: Africa’s Biggest Gathering for Mineral Policy Alignment

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In one week, the African Minerals Policy Forum – Mining in Motion 2026 kicks off in Accra, Ghana. From October 19–21, top policymakers, mining giants, and investors will converge to shape the future of Africa’s critical minerals and resource agenda

Held under the theme One Continent. One Voice on Minerals. Aligning Africa’s Mineral Future, AMPF–MiM 2026 will advance regional policy coordination, mineral production, local beneficiation and artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM) formalization, supporting the implementation of the African Mining Vision and its ambition to drive mining-led industrialization and economic growth.

AMPF–MiM Program Targets Policy and Regional Integration

AMPF–MiM 2026 will deliver a targeted agenda spanning the mineral value chain, with ministerial roundtables, keynotes, high-level panels, fireside chats and technical workshops connecting governments, industry associations, mining companies and financial institutions around the challenges and opportunities shaping Africa’s mining sector.

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The strategic sessions will examine policy alignment, regional integration, local participation and ownership, community development and value addition, with a focus on translating continental mining priorities into practical investment and development outcomes.

African and Global Leaders Set the Agenda

AMPF–MiM 2026 will convene senior political leaders and international institutions to address the policies and partnerships needed to strengthen Africa’s position in global mineral value chains. Confirmed keynote speakers include H.E. John Dramani Mahama, President of the Republic of Ghana; H.E. Joseph Boakai, President of the Republic of Liberia; His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, King of the Ashanti Kingdom; H.E. Francisca Tatchouop Belobe, African Union Commissioner for Economic Development, Trade, Tourism, Industry and Minerals; and Mathias Cormann, Secretary-General of the OECD.

Their participation will bring national and continental priorities into discussions on mineral governance, industrialization, regional cooperation and the implementation of Africa’s mineral development agenda.

Dedicated Ministerial Roundtables

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Ministerial panels and roundtables will bring together mining and natural resources ministers from established and emerging mining jurisdictions, including Ghana, Nigeria, Guinea, Sierra Leone, Liberia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Tanzania, Egypt, Malawi and South Sudan.

Discussions will focus on advancing the African Mining Vision and operationalizing the African Minerals Development Centre, securing Africa’s strategic mineral assets, building competitive regional beneficiation corridors and strengthening the continent’s bargaining power to ensure greater local economic benefits from mineral development.

These government-led sessions will provide a platform to examine how policy coordination and regional partnerships can support investment, expand domestic processing and strengthen Africa’s participation across the mineral value chain.

Industry Dialogues Focus on Trust, Investment and Local Benefits

AMPF–MiM 2026 will bring governments, mining companies and industry associations together to address the relationships and financing mechanisms underpinning sustainable sector growth.

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The session Rebuilding Trust in Mining: A Chamber-Led Dialogue on Communities, Governments and Industry will convene mining chambers from Senegal, Ghana, ECOWAS and the Mining Industry Association of Southern Africa to explore how industry associations can strengthen regional cooperation and build trust between governments, companies and host communities.

Meanwhile, Government–Large-Scale Mining Relations: Building Stronger Partnerships for Shared Prosperity will examine policy and regulatory certainty, investment commitments, taxation, local content and community development, focusing on practical measures to strengthen government–industry relations and deliver lasting benefits to host countries.

The session Mobilizing Capital for Africa’s Minerals: Trade, Banking and Regional Finance will bring regional financial institutions and industry stakeholders into discussions on financing mineral industrialization, strengthening regional value chains and expanding Africa’s capacity to mobilize capital for mining and downstream development.

Fireside chats with industry leaders will complement these discussions, examining key trends in mining finance, mineral traceability and central bank gold purchase programs.

Technical Workshops Target ASM Formalization and Sustainable Value Chains

Technical workshops and presentations will focus on practical approaches to strengthening regional cooperation, responsible mineral production and inclusive mining development.

Dedicated sessions will examine Incentivizing Formalization: Building a Responsible, Productive and Inclusive ASGM Sector in Africa and ASM–large-scale mining partnerships, addressing opportunities to improve formal participation, productivity and integration into established mineral supply chains.

Additional discussions will explore Harnessing Green Minerals and Regional Value Chains for Inclusive and Sustainable Industrialization in Africa and The Concept of the Artisanal and Small-Scale Mining Hub, examining how regional collaboration and targeted support can strengthen local participation and create more value from Africa’s mineral resources.

Through its ministerial engagements, industry dialogues and technical program, AMPF–MiM 2026 will connect continental policy ambitions with practical approaches to mineral development, positioning regional cooperation, beneficiation and inclusive growth at the center of Africa’s mining future.

For more information about AMPF–MiM 2026, general enquiries can be sent to communications@mininginmotionsummit.com

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Speaker and program queries to programming@mininginmotionsummit.com

And delegate, sponsorship, or exhibition requests to sales@ashantigreeninitiative.org.