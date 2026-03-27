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Austria vs Ghana – Preview, team news, line-ups & prediction

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 12:12 - 27 March 2026
Austria vs Ghana
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Austria and Ghana continue their preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a friendly clash on Friday at the Ernst Happel-Stadion.

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The match serves as a key warm-up ahead of the global finals, where Austria will face Algeria, and the Black Stars are drawn against England and Croatia in the group stage.

Austria returned to the World Cup stage for the first time since 1998, benefiting from the tournament’s expansion to 48 teams.

MUST READ: Black Stars hotel hit by robbery in Vienna ahead of Austria clash

Ralf Rangnick’s side topped a qualifying group that included Bosnia and Herzegovina, Romania, Cyprus, and San Marino, dropping just five points from 24 possible. While Austria exited at the group stage in their last appearance, they are targeting a stronger performance in 2026.

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Ghana, meanwhile, missed the Africa Cup of Nations and the chance to gain momentum ahead of their fifth World Cup appearance. Despite this, the Black Stars had a strong qualifying campaign, winning eight of 10 matches and dropping only five points.

However, recent friendlies against Japan and South Korea ended in 2-0 and 1-0 losses, leaving Ghana scoreless in both fixtures. With the tournament only three months away, Otto Addo’s side will be eager to regain form against European opposition before facing England and Croatia.

Teams News

Inaki Williams goal against Madagascar

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Carney Chukwuemeka, the Vienna-born Borussia Dortmund midfielder, could make his Austria debut after switching allegiance from England. Veterans David Alaba and Marko Arnautovic, along with prolific scorers Michael Gregoritsch and Christoph Baumgartner, are also expected to feature.

Ghana’s squad has seen the withdrawal of Inaki Williams due to discomfort sustained in Athletic Club’s recent La Liga match. Regular starters Thomas Partey, Jordan Ayew, and EFL Cup winner Antoine Semenyo remain in the squad, while new faces like Derrick Luckassen, Patric Pfeiffer, Marvin Senaya, and Daniel Agyei may make their debuts. Mohammed Kudus continues to be sidelined with a thigh injury that has kept him out since January.

Probable Line-Ups

READ MORE: Fans and players from 5 African World Cup countries face $15,000 bond to enter US

Austria Possible Starting XI: A. Schlager; Laimer, Lienhart, Alaba, Mwene; Seiwald, X. Schlager; Wimmer, Baumgartner, Sabitzer; Arnautovic

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Ghana Possible Starting XI: Ati-Zigi; Senaya, Oppoong, Adjetey, Mensah; Semenyo, Partey, Sibo, Sulemana; Ayew, Adu

Predictions

Expect a closely contested match, with a narrow win for either side or a 1-1 draw as the most likely outcome.

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