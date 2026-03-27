Black Stars hotel hit by robbery in Vienna ahead of Austria clash

Black Stars hotel hit by robbery in Vienna ahead of Austria clash

Black Stars hotel hit by robbery in Vienna ahead of Austria clash

The Black Stars’ training camp in Vienna has been disrupted by a reported robbery at the team hotel, just days before their international friendly against Austria.

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Ghana’s senior national team opened camp on Sunday, with training sessions commencing on Monday as preparations intensified.

However, following their third session on Wednesday, two players reported the theft of Rolex watches valued at approximately $20,000, according to Sporty FM.

The situation worsened the following day when a member of the technical team discovered that $2,250 in cash was also missing.

Team officials promptly alerted local authorities, but investigations have faced setbacks after hotel management indicated that security cameras at the facility were not functioning.

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Despite the incident, the Black Stars remain focused on their scheduled fixture against Austria at the Ernst-Happel-Stadion this evening, with kick-off set for 17:00 GMT.

Head coach Otto Addo and his squad will subsequently travel to Stuttgart for another high-profile friendly against Germany on Monday, March 30.

Both matches are considered vital in fine-tuning the team ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, set to be hosted in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The clash with Austria will be the first meeting between the two sides since their 1-1 draw at the same venue in March 2007.

With the World Cup approaching, both teams are expected to deliver a competitive and purposeful performance.

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