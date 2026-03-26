How the Black Stars of Ghana could line up against Austria

The Ghana national football team are set to take on the Austria national football team in an international friendly on Friday at the Ernst Happel Stadion as both sides step up preparations ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The fixture serves as a key warm-up for the tournament, offering both teams a valuable opportunity to fine-tune their squads. Austria are expected to face Algeria at the World Cup, while Ghana will come up against England and Croatia in the group stage.

Austria’s qualification comes on the back of FIFA’s expansion of the tournament to 48 teams, which has opened the door for more European nations.

Ghana, meanwhile, have been consistent on the global stage since their debut in 2006, missing out only once in 2018 since their first appearance in Germany.

Ahead of the clash, here is a Pulse Ghana projected starting XI for the Black Stars under head coach Otto Addo:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Goalkeeper

Black Stars goalkeeper Benjamin Asare

Otto Addo has named Benjamin Asare, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, and Joseph Anang in his squad for the upcoming friendlies. However, Asare is widely expected to start, having recently been backed by the coach as Ghana’s number one. The Accra Hearts of Oak shot-stopper will be keen to cement his place ahead of his competitors.

Defenders

Marvin Senaya of AJ Auxerre in action during the French Cup match between AJ Auxerre and AS Monaco at Stade Abbe Deschamps on December 21, 2025 in Auxerre, France. (Photo by Franco Arland/Getty Images

Advertisement

Advertisement

In defence, Jonas Adjetey is likely to partner Alexander Djiku at centre-back, especially with Alidu Seidu ruled out through injury. Gideon Mensah is expected to operate at left-back, while Auxerre defender Marvin Senaya—who recently committed his international future to Ghana—could feature on the right side of the backline.

Midfielders

Kwasi Sibo

In midfield, Thomas Partey is set to anchor the team alongside Kwesi Sibo in a double pivot. The duo will provide balance and protection, allowing the attacking players to express themselves. On the flanks, Antoine Semenyo is expected to operate on the right wing, with Kamaldeen Sulemana offering pace and creativity from the left.

Forwards

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jordan Ayew

Captain Jordan Ayew is likely to lead the line against Austria. The forward will be aiming to rediscover his scoring touch after a challenging run of form at club level. He could be partnered by Prince Kwabena Adu, who will be eager to make an impression and help Ghana secure a positive result in this preparatory fixture.