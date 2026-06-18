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Canada denies another African player visa days after Thomas Partey controversy

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 13:24 - 18 June 2026
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Elye Wahi | Getty Images
Elye Wahi will miss Ivory Coast's World Cup showdown with Germany after being denied entry into Canada, becoming the second high-profile player after Thomas Partey to face travel restrictions during the tournament.
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Ivory Coast have suffered a significant blow ahead of their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup Group E clash against Germany after striker Elye Wahi was denied entry into Canada.

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The development comes just days after Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey was also refused entry into Canada, forcing him to miss the Black Stars' Group L opener against Panama at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Toronto.

The Ivorian Football Federation (FIF) confirmed on Thursday that Wahi would not travel with the squad for Saturday's encounter against Germany after Canadian authorities failed to grant the necessary authorisation for his entry into the country.

MUST READ: Ghana vs Panama: Black Stars player ratings - Ati-Zigi 7/10, Yirenkyi 9, Ayew average

Wahi's travel setback comes amid an ongoing criminal investigation in France. Reports indicate that French authorities are examining allegations of possible spot-fixing linked to a Ligue 1 match earlier this year.

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The 23-year-old OGC Nice forward was reportedly arrested and questioned by anti-corruption officers on May 29 before being released without charge. However, prosecutors in Marseille have confirmed that investigations into alleged organised fraud, sports corruption, money laundering and receiving stolen goods remain ongoing.

READ ALSO: Caleb Yirenkyi makes World Cup history by breaking Asamoah Gyan’s record for Ghana

The investigation centres on Nice's Ligue 1 fixture against FC Metz on May 17. Betting market regulators reportedly flagged unusual wagering patterns focused on Wahi receiving a yellow card during the match.

The striker was cautioned in the 35th minute, a booking that triggered an automatic one-match suspension after he accumulated five yellow cards for the season. As a result, he missed Nice's crucial relegation play-off first leg against Saint-Étienne.

Although Wahi has not been formally charged with any offence, the ongoing investigation has raised questions about his immediate future and now leaves Ivory Coast without one of their attacking options for a key World Cup fixture against Germany.

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READ MORE: Benjamin Asare makes history as first home-based goalkeeper to feature for Ghana at FIFA World Cup

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