Carlos Queiroz equals World Cup coaching record after leading Black Stars' victory against Panama

The 73-year old was on the touchline for the Black Stars against Panama. This puts Queiroz level with legendary Serbian coach Bora Milutinović, who coached at 5 consecutive World Cups between 1986 and 2002 with 5 different countries. Records have it that only Carlos Alberto Parreira has managed more World Cups overall, with 6 appearances, though not consecutively.

Carlos Queiroz made World Cup history when he led the Black Stars into the 2026 FIFA World Cup, becoming one of the few coaches to manage at 5 consecutive World Cup tournaments.

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The 73-year-old Portuguese coach was on the touchline when Ghana faced Panama, national football team in their Group L opener in Toronto, marking his 5th straight World Cup appearance as a head coach.

The Black Stars defeated Panama 1-0, with Caleb Yirenkyi scoring the only and decisive goal of the match in additional time.

Caleb Yirenkyi of Ghana celebrates scoring his team s first goal to make the score during the FIFA World Cup, WM, Weltmeisterschaft, Fussball game between Ghana and Panama at Toronto Stadium on June 17, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada | IMAGO Photo

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The milestone puts Queiroz level with legendary Serbian coach Bora Milutinović, who coached at 5 consecutive World Cups between 1986 and 2002 with 5 different countries. Records have it that only Carlos Alberto Parreira has managed more World Cups overall, with 6 appearances, though not consecutively.

Serbian coach Bora Milutinović

Queiroz’s remarkable World Cup run began with Portugal national football team at the 2010 tournament in South Africa.

He then guided the Iran national football team at 3 straight World Cups in 2014, 2018 and 2022 before taking charge of Ghana for 2026.

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The Ghana Football Association appointed Queiroz in April 2026 following the dismissal of Otto Addo after a series of poor friendly results.

Before Ghana’s appointment, Queiroz had been out of the spotlight following his most recent coaching role with Oman, and many believed his managerial career had come to an end.

Beyond international football, Queiroz has built one of the most respected coaching résumés in the game. He previously coached Real Madrid CF and also served as assistant to legendary manager Alex Ferguson at Manchester United F.C. during one of the club’s most successful eras.

In Portugal, Queiroz is known for helping transform youth football development. He first rose to global fame by leading Portugal’s Under-20 side to back-to-back FIFA U-20 World Cup titles in 1989 and 1991. That golden generation produced stars such as Luís Figo, Paulo Sousa and João Pinto.

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Now, Queiroz has another chance to add to his legacy, and this time with Ghana. The Black Stars made their 5th World Cup appearance against Panama and have been drawn in a difficult group alongside England national football team, Croatia national football team and Panama.