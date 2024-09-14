Citizen writes on the effect of mob justice in Ghana

The prevalence of mob<a data-link-role-code="open_new_tab" href="https://www.pulse.com.gh/ece-frontpage/condolence-mahama-pledges-to-take-care-of-murdered-soldiers-family/qxmftej"> justice is escalating and alarming</a> on the streets of Ghana. Numerous innocent lives have been lost due to the lack of patience exhibited by individuals, leading to untimely deaths.

Although taking the law into one's own hands is unlawful and can result in imprisonment or fines based on the circumstances, minimal action seems to be taken to address this issue.

Consequently, a growing number of individuals continue to partake in such acts, ranging from the destruction of stores and properties to the burning of individuals on the streets, physical assaults, and various other forms of injustice.

Consider the tragic case of Major Ibrahim Mahama (may he rest in peace), a military officer assigned to protect a community, who was brutally killed by members of the same community in a mob attack.

In the northern and southern regions of the country, many individuals, particularly women and the elderly, are unjustly killed under accusations of witchcraft without any scientific substantiation.

Similarly, in Accra in 2022, the deaths of two individuals accused of being homosexual were later proven false. While homosexuality is condemnable, why not leave such cases for law enforcement to handle in accordance with legal procedures?

Ghana, a deeply religious nation, views homosexuality as taboo and those engaging in it as outcasts. Existing laws already criminalize such acts, with offenders facing up to three years of imprisonment.

Recently, the Ghanaian parliament has passed additional legislation, pending presidential approval, that will create a highly unfavorable environment for individuals involved in such activities.

The pertinent question is: what measures are being implemented as a nation to facilitate the rehabilitation of these individuals? Many engage in such acts clandestinely due to fear of societal stigma and an inhospitable living environment. What are religious leaders, governmental bodies, non-governmental organisations, and psychologists doing to assist these individuals?

Some resort to suicide out of depression, while others distance themselves from society, yet many possess valuable skills that could benefit their communities.

Tragically, many have been slain by their own communities for supposedly committing abominations and defying societal norms.

The mysterious death of a certain Doctor, hereinafter referred to as Dr. E. A for legal purposes, on September 14, 2024, in his Accra residence remains shrouded in uncertainty. Speculation suggests he may have taken his own life, while others believe his demise could be attributed to a mob attack.

This Doctor had been subjected to numerous assaults and threats, even on his property walls.

Additionally, it is rumored that his alleged gay partner, Mr. O. K, a medical professional and a chief, had disappeared along with his family after being assaulted in August 2024 for allegedly organizing a gay gathering.

Reports indicate that both individuals had been absent from public view until noises emanated from Dr. E. A's residence the night before his tragic demise. He was found to be dead by hanging on in his Hall.

It is regrettable to acknowledge that more tactful approaches could have been employed in handling these individuals rather than subjecting them to public ridicule.

I implore all agencies and the government to explore ways to contribute to the reformation of individuals within the homosexual community.

Furthermore, individuals must refrain from vigilante justice and instead entrust such matters to law enforcement authorities for appropriate resolution.