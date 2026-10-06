Daddy Lumba’s son announces December 19 memorial concert

Calvin Fosu, son of the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba, has announced that the family will pursue legal action against anyone spreading false and defamatory claims about them.

Calvin Fosu, son of the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba, has announced that the family will pursue legal action against anyone spreading false and defamatory claims about them.

Calvin Fosu, son of the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba, has announced plans for a special concert to commemorate the first anniversary of his father's passing.

Calvin Fosu, son of late highlife legend Daddy Lumba, has announced a special one-year memorial concert in honour of his father.

The concert is scheduled for December 19, 2026, at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

The event will celebrate Daddy Lumba’s life, legacy and timeless music, bringing fans together to remember one of Ghana’s most influential highlife musicians.

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The memorial concert is scheduled for 19 December 2026 at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) and will bring together family, friends and admirers of the celebrated musician.

Calvin made the announcement in a video posted on his TikTok account, calling on Ghanaians and Daddy Lumba's fans to join the family in remembering the life and contribution of the legendary musician.

According to Calvin, the event will be more than a memorial, as it will celebrate the music and legacy Daddy Lumba, born Charles Kwadwo Fosu, left behind.

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He said;

On the 19th of December, I plead with you all to come and support us on behalf of our late father, Charles Kwadwo Fosu, also known as Daddy Lumba, to celebrate his one-year memorial at UPSA

He described the gathering as an opportunity to honour the musician's enduring influence through an evening dedicated to his music and the memories he created throughout his career.

Calvin added;

This will be an unforgettable night of music, celebrations and memories as we honour the life, legacy and timeless music of our legend

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Daddy Lumba, who was widely regarded as one of Ghana's most influential highlife musicians, left behind a catalogue of songs that continues to resonate with audiences across generations.

The upcoming concert is therefore expected to give fans an opportunity to come together, revisit some of his memorable works and pay tribute to his contribution to Ghanaian music.

With the date and venue now announced, anticipation is expected to build among fans ahead of the memorial celebration.