Delta Paper Mill Supports Ghana Police CID with Products for WASSA Celebration

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Delta Paper Mill Limited and Alpha Industries, producers of Flora Tissues, Tango Prime Wash, Flora kids baby diapers and Top Choco donated a range of their products to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service in support of its upcoming West African Social Services Association (WASSA) celebration.

The donation, presented at the CID headquarters was made following a request by the CID for support towards the organization of the annual WASSA event, which is designed to promote unity, boost morale, and improving team spirit among officers.

Items presented by the companies included all their products, which are expected to contribute to the smooth running of the event and enhance the welfare of personnel.

The Director-General of the CID, Commissioner of Police Lydia Yaa Donkor, led the team that received the items on behalf of the department.

In her remarks, she expressed appreciation to the company for the timely support, stating, “In our quest to prepare for WASSA, Flora tissues has been and is the first to respond to our call for sponsorship”.

Speaking at the presentation, a representative of Delta Paper Mill Limited which happens to be their brand ambassador Serwaa Amihere noted that the company was pleased to respond to the request from the CID, emphasizing the importance of supporting institutions that play a key role in maintaining law and order. The representative noted that the gesture forms part of the company’s commitment to giving back to society and recognizing the efforts of security agencies.

Officials of the CID who received the items expressed appreciation to the company for the timely intervention, noting that the support would go a long way in ensuring a successful celebration.

The WASSA celebration is an annual event within the Ghana Police Service that provides an opportunity for personnel to interact, reflect on their work, and build stronger bonds within the service.

Delta Paper Mill Limited and Alpha Industries continue to play an active role in corporate social responsibility initiatives aimed at supporting communities and national institutions across the country.