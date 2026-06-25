Florence Obinim gifted brand-new 2026 Toyota RAV4 after opening up about personal struggles

Gospel musician Florence Obinim has received a brand-new 2026 Toyota RAV4, a gesture that comes at a time when she has been candid about the personal challenges she has been facing.

Florence Obinim has been gifted a brand-new 2026 Toyota RAV4, courtesy of Service Machinery Company Limited (SMGL) and a businessman who was touched by her recent personal struggles.

The gospel musician revealed that the company contacted her after watching videos in which she spoke openly about the challenges she has been facing.

The donation comes amid public discussions about her marriage and previous claims that she relied on ride-hailing services for transportation, with many describing the gift as a timely blessing.

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The vehicle was presented to the singer through Service Machinery Company Limited (SMGL), with support from a businessman who was reportedly moved by her recent public disclosures and wanted to brighten her spirits.

The surprise gift has generated widespread attention online, with many social media users congratulating Florence and applauding the generosity behind the donation.

According to Florence, representatives of the company first reached out to her via TikTok after watching videos in which she spoke openly about difficulties in her personal life. She explained that the management sympathised with her situation and decided to support her by gifting her a new vehicle.

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During the presentation ceremony, an emotional Florence expressed heartfelt appreciation to everyone involved in making the gesture possible.

She said;

I never imagined that sharing my story would lead to something this significant. I am truly grateful to everyone who made this possible,

Images and videos from the handover quickly spread across social media platforms, attracting praise for SMGL and the benefactor behind the donation.

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The gift arrives amid ongoing public discussions about Florence's personal circumstances. In recent weeks, she revealed that she did not own a car and often relied on ride-hailing services for transportation, a disclosure that sparked mixed reactions online and drew sympathy from many supporters.

Her comments followed a series of emotional revelations about her marriage to Bishop Daniel Obinim, during which she spoke about the difficulties she has endured in recent years.

Those revelations resonated with many Ghanaians, prompting an outpouring of encouragement and goodwill from fans and well-wishers who hoped for a positive turn in her circumstances.

What began as a difficult chapter marked by public scrutiny has now taken a more uplifting turn, with many describing the vehicle donation as a timely blessing and a powerful reminder of the impact kindness can have during challenging times.

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