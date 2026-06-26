Florence Obinim says she's ready to drop Bishop Obinim's surname if asked

Florence Obinim says she is open to changing her stage name if Bishop Daniel Obinim requests that she no longer use his surname.

Florence Obinim says she is open to changing her stage name if Bishop Daniel Obinim requests that she no longer use his surname.

Gospel musician Florence Obinim has indicated that she would be prepared to adopt a new stage name if circumstances require it, amid ongoing public discussions surrounding her marriage to Bishop Daniel Obinim.

Florence Obinim says she is willing to change her stage name if Bishop Daniel Obinim asks her to remove his surname from her professional identity.

The gospel singer stressed that a person's purpose and God's grace are more important than a name, saying her ministry would continue regardless of any rebranding.

Her comments come amid ongoing public discussions about her marriage, after she recently said she would accept a divorce rather than force the relationship to continue.

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Speaking during an interview on Peace FM on 25 June 2026, Florence reflected on the significance of names, stressing that a person's purpose and identity are far more important than the name they bear.

According to the singer, while names can carry emotional value, they do not define an individual's calling. She explained that her faith assures her that God's grace would continue to guide her career regardless of any change to her professional identity.

Responding to questions about whether she would remove her husband's surname from her stage name should their marriage officially come to an end, Florence said she would have no objection if the request came from Bishop Obinim himself.

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She stated;

If Bishop ever asks me to remove his surname from my name, I would do so and choose another name

Her remarks come as public interest in the couple's relationship continues to grow following a series of revelations about difficulties within their marriage.

In recent weeks, Florence has acknowledged that she would not oppose a divorce if Bishop Obinim ultimately decides to dissolve their 22-year marriage.

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The comments follow earlier statements by the preacher, who publicly expressed dissatisfaction with the state of their relationship, claiming that he has become emotionally troubled and no longer feels comfortable returning to their matrimonial home.

Florence, however, maintained that she has consistently done her best to preserve the marriage and ensure peace within the family over the years.

Despite her efforts, she said she would not compel her husband to remain in the marriage against his wishes.

She said;

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I have done everything I can to keep the marriage together, but if he decides to leave, I will accept his decision. I will not force anyone to stay