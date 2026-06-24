Ghana wins ECOWAS Court case as removed CJ Torkornoo’s human rights claims are dismissed

The Deputy Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Justice Srem-Sai, has announced that the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice has dismissed all seven (7) claims brought against the Republic of Ghana by former Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo.

ECOWAS Court has dismissed all seven claims filed by former Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo against Ghana.

The court ruled that Ghana did not violate any of her rights under the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights.

Torkornoo's US$10 million damages claim was also rejected by the court.

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In a social media post on Wednesday, 24 June 2026, Justice Srem-Sai said the regional court ruled in favour of Ghana and rejected all allegations made by Justice Torkornoo regarding alleged violations of her rights.

“The ECOWAS Community Court has, a while ago, dismissed all of the seven claims which the former Chief Justice, Her Ladyship, Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, brought against our beloved Republic,” he wrote.

Deputy Attorney-General Justice Srem-Sai

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According to him, the court also declined to award the US$10 million in damages sought by Justice Torkornoo.

Also Read: High court dismisses judicial review application by suspended Chief Justice Torkonoo

“In respect of Her Ladyship’s claim for US$10 million damages, the Court held that ‘in light of the Court’s conclusions that Ghana has not violated any of the Applicant’s rights under the African Charter as alleged, the Court makes no decision on reparations,’” Justice Srem-Sai stated.

He commended the legal team that represented the state in the matter.

Also Read: Suspended CJ Torkonoo rejects calls to resign amid removal probe

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The ECOWAS Community Court has, a while ago, dismissed all of the 7 claims which the former Chief Justice, Her Ladyship, Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, brought against our beloved Republic.



In respect of Her Ladyship’s claim for US$ 10 million damages, the Court held that “in… — Justice Srem-Sai (@JusticeSremSai) June 24, 2026

The ruling marks a significant development in the legal battle between Justice Torkornoo and Ghana.

Justice Torkornoo filed the suit at the ECOWAS Court after challenging the constitutional process that led to her removal from office. In her application, she alleged that her human rights had been violated during the proceedings initiated following petitions seeking her removal as Chief Justice.

She argued that the process breached her rights under the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights and sought reliefs including US$10 million in damages.

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Ghana wins ECOWAS Court case as removed CJ Torkornoo’s human rights claims are dismissed

Among the allegations she raised were claims of invasive body searches, denial of access to family members during hearings, and the confiscation of her mobile phones and laptops by the committee investigating the petitions against her.

Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo was suspended by President John Mahama in March 2025 pending a prima facie determination by a committee investigating a petition for her removal, and was subsequently removed from office in May 2025 after Parliament approved the petition, making her the first Chief Justice to be removed in Ghana's constitutional history.

The ECOWAS Court has now rejected all seven (7) claims, finding that Ghana did not violate any of Justice Torkornoo’s rights as alleged.