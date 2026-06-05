Ghanaian striker Luis Narh joins Royal Antwerp on 4-year deal

Ghanaian striker Luis Narh has completed a move to Belgian side Royal Antwerp, signing a four-year contract after leaving Diamond Seed Sporting Club.

Ghanaian striker Luis Narh has joined Belgian club Royal Antwerp from Diamond Seed Sporting Club.

The 18-year-old has signed a four-year contract with an option for an additional year.

Antwerp view the young forward as a long-term prospect for the future.

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Ghanaian striker Luis Narh has completed a move to Belgian club Royal Antwerp after signing a 4-year contract with an option for an additional year.

The 18-year-old joins the Belgian Pro League side from Ghana's Diamond Seed Sporting Club, taking a major step in his young career.

Announcing the transfer on its official website, Royal Antwerp wrote:

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Narh (18) is a sturdy Ghanaian centre forward who comes from Diamond Seed Sporting Club. Luis signs a four-year contract with an option at the Bosuli.

Royal Antwerp won the Belgian league and cup double in 2023 and have built a reputation for developing young talent with high potential.

Belgian media reports describe the Ghanaian as a player for the future, with Antwerp viewing him as a long-term investment. The striker is expected to continue his development within the club's structure before pushing for a place in the senior team.

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Although relatively unknown outside Ghana, Narh attracted interest with his performances at Diamond Seed Sporting Club, where his physical strength, pace and goalscoring ability caught the attention of European scouts.

The move adds to the growing list of young Ghanaian players securing opportunities in Europe and provides Narh with a platform to showcase his talent in one of Europe's recognised talent-development leagues.