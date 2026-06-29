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GRIDCo, ECG temporarily shut down Mallam and Achimota substations over flooding

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 11:20 - 29 June 2026
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The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG)
In a joint statement issued on Monday, 29th June 2026,The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) announced the temporary shutdown of power supply from the Mallam and Achimota Primary Substations following severe flooding caused by the heavy rains currently affecting parts of the Greater Accra Region.
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The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) have announced the temporary shutdown of power supply from the Mallam and Achimota Primary Substations following severe flooding caused by the heavy rains currently affecting parts of the Greater Accra Region.

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READ ALSO: 7 roads in Accra that experience heavy traffic during rains: See list

In a joint statement issued on Monday, 29th June 2026, the two power utilities said the decision was taken as a precautionary measure to protect lives, electrical equipment and critical power infrastructure.

"The heavy rains currently being experienced have caused severe flooding at some critical electricity infrastructure in parts of the Greater Accra Region," the statement said.

According to GRIDCo and ECG, the flooding has affected critical infrastructure at a number of substations, making it unsafe to continue operations.

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"As a precautionary measure and in the interest of public safety, it has become necessary to temporarily shut down power supply from the affected facilities," the statement noted.

The utilities explained that the shutdown became necessary because the flooding posed significant risks to both electrical equipment and operational personnel.

"To safeguard lives, protect property, and prevent damage to the electricity network, GRIDCo and ECG have taken the decision to temporarily switch off power supply from the affected substations until conditions are safe for restoration," they stated.

The two organisations said engineers are continuously monitoring the situation and carrying out detailed assessments of the impact of the flooding on the electricity transmission and distribution network.

They further cautioned that as the heavy rains continue, additional precautionary power interruptions could be implemented in other affected areas if safety concerns arise.

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"The public is advised that power supply may be temporarily interrupted in other affected areas, where necessary, as a precautionary measure to protect lives, property, and critical electricity infrastructure whenever safety risks are identified," the statement added.

GRIDCo and ECG also urged members of the public to remain vigilant and immediately report any electricity-related hazards, including fallen poles, exposed or fallen power lines, and flooded electrical installations, to the nearest ECG office or through the company's customer service channels.

The two institutions apologised for the inconvenience caused and assured affected customers that every effort would be made to restore electricity supply as soon as weather conditions improve and it is safe to do so.

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