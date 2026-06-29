Out There Media and Pulse Announce Strategic Partnership to Create Digital Advertising Superpower Across Africa

The partnership combines Out There Media's proprietary technology Mobucks™, integrated with leading telcos worldwide with Pulse's dominant on-the-ground execution engine.

CANNES, FRANCE — June 26th, 2026 — Out There Media (OTM), a global leader in mobile advertising technology and telco data monetization, and Pulse Africa, one of Africa's leading media and culture companies, today announced their global strategic partnership. Following the announcement, Pulse will act as Out There Media’s official local commercial representative, jointly establishing a leading digital advertising presence across select global markets, beginning with West Africa, specifically Nigeria and Ghana.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The partnership strengthens Africa’s digital ecosystem through Out There Media’s proprietary technology Mobucks™, the leading telco centric mobile advertising platform. Working with tier-1 telcos worldwide such as MTN Group, Vodafone, O2 Telefónica, BT, Orange, Deutsche Telekom, or Starhub, OTM gives advertisers access to nearly 300 million subscribers across South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana, Zambia, Cameroon and more.

Apart from its Mobucks™ technology, Out There Media brings its strong, long-established relationships with Fortune 500 companies to the African market. These include direct ties to major brands such as Unilever, Coca-Cola, Netflix, Pepsi, L'Oréal, and Nestlé, as well as deep partnerships with global agency networks including WPP, Omnicom Media, Publicis Groupe, and Dentsu.

Pulse contributes a local team of more than 100 media professionals across sales, ad operations, account management, and creative strategy. Through this partnership, brands and agency partners can use Mobucks™ to run premium mobile ad formats—including RCS (Rich Communication Services/ Rich Messaging), targeted messaging, display, video, audio or notifications—powered by targeted, privacy-compliant, first-party telco data.

“As one of the agencies responsible for putting clients' brands in front of Nigerian consumers every day, we welcome partnerships that genuinely expand what's possible," said Stephen Onaivi, Managing Director of mediaReach OMD Nigeria. "Leveraging Out There Media's first-party telco data and Mobucks™ platform will give us more innovative opportunities to target audiences at scale—and the kind of measurable, data-driven outcomes our clients increasingly expect."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ibrahim Misto, Chief Digital Officer of MTN Ghana said "This collaboration reinforces MTN’s leadership in digital innovation and data monetization across Africa. By combining our scale and rich customer insights with Out There Media's technology expertise and Pulse's strong market presence, we are creating a powerful ecosystem that will transform how brands engage consumers in Ghana and beyond."

The partnership features an ambitious and well-thought commercial roadmap, launching specialized, dedicated sales practices across high-growth sectors, such as Retail, FMCG, E-commerce, Fintech, and Gaming.

"Joining forces with Out There Media significantly expands the solutions we can bring to brands across Africa," said Katharina Link, CEO of Pulse Africa. "By combining OTM's proprietary technology, global partnerships and award-winning expertise with Pulse's local market knowledge, creativity and execution capabilities, we're adding an entirely new layer of technology-enabled advertising solutions to our portfolio while opening up exciting opportunities for future innovation together."

“We are excited about our partnership with Pulse, a company that combines strong market execution with a clear path to transform how brands engage consumers across Africa,” said Kerstin Trikalitis, CEO and Co-Founder of Out There Media. “By bringing together Pulse’s exceptional local commercial strength with Out There Media’s proprietary technology Mobucks™, data monetization expertise, and long-standing relationships with the world’s leading brands and agency groups, we are enabling advertisers to reach African consumers with unprecedented scale, precision, and impact.”

The partnership also reflects Pulse's and OTM's shared commitment to leveraging technology and media to drive positive social impact across Africa. Beyond commercial objectives, both companies intend to explore opportunities to support entrepreneurship, innovation and youth employment initiatives by using their combined reach and capabilities to help create meaningful economic opportunities across the continent.

Advertisement

Advertisement