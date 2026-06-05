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How to treat burns: A step-by-step first aid guide

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 15:31 - 05 June 2026
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How to treat burns: A step-by-step first aid guide
Learn how to treat burns safely with this step-by-step first aid guide. Discover what to do, what to avoid, and when to seek medical help for burn injuries.
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A burn can happen in seconds, from touching a hot pot, spilling tea, splashing hot oil, or accidentally touching an iron. But what you do in the first few minutes can make a major difference in reducing pain, preventing infection, and helping the skin heal properly.

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Many people still rely on old home remedies like toothpaste, butter, or oils, but experts warn that these can make burns worse rather than better. Here is a simple step-by-step guide to treating burns safely at home

Step 1: Move Away From the Heat Source

The first thing to do is stop the burn from getting worse. Move away from hot water, steam, fire, or hot surfaces. If clothing is burning, follow the “stop, drop, and roll” method. For electrical burns, switch off the power source before touching the person.

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Step 2: Cool the Burn Immediately

Place the burned area under cool running water for about 10 to 20 minutes. This helps lower the skin temperature, ease pain, and limit deeper damage to the skin.

  • Avoid: Ice

  • Ice-cold water

  • Very cold compresses
    These can damage the skin further and slow healing.

Step 3: Remove Tight Items Quickly

Burned skin often swells quickly. Carefully remove:

  • Rings

  • Watches

  • Bracelets

  • Tight clothing near the burn

    However, do not pull away clothing stuck to burned skin, as this can worsen the injury.

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Step 4: Assess the Severity of the Burn

Understanding the type of burn helps you know whether home treatment is enough.

Minor burns:

  • Redness

  • Mild swelling

  • Pain

  • Small blisters

Serious burns:

  • White, black, or charred skin

  • Deep wounds

  • Burns larger than the size of your palm

  • Burns on the face, hands, feet, or private areas

    Serious burns need urgent medical attention

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Step 5: Cover the Burn

Once cooled, cover the area loosely using:

  • A clean cloth

  • Sterile gauze

  • A non-stick bandage

    Covering the burn protects it from dirt and bacteria while reducing pain from air exposure. Avoid wrapping it too tightly.

Step 6: Leave Blisters Alone

If blisters appear, don’t pop them. Blisters act as the body’s natural protection against infection. If one bursts on its own, gently clean the area and keep it covered.

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Step 7: Manage Pain Carefully

For mild pain, over-the-counter medication may help.
You can also:

  • Keep the burned area elevated if swollen

  • Rest the injured area

  • Stay hydrated

    If pain becomes severe or worsens after a day or two, seek medical help.

Avoid These Common Burn Mistakes

Do not apply:

  • Toothpaste

  • Butter

  • Cooking oil

  • Powder

  • Egg whites

  • Ointments immediately after the burn

    These remedies may trap heat, irritate the skin, or increase the risk of infection. Experts say cooling the burn with water is far more effective

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Not all burns can be treated at home. Medical attention is needed if the burn is large, very painful, causes white or charred skin, or affects sensitive parts of the body.

Conclusion

Burns are common, but incorrect treatment can make them worse. The safest approach is simple: cool the burn, protect the skin, avoid harmful home remedies, and know when to seek help. A calm, quick response can help prevent long-term damage and speed up recovery.

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