How to treat burns: A step-by-step first aid guide
A burn can happen in seconds, from touching a hot pot, spilling tea, splashing hot oil, or accidentally touching an iron. But what you do in the first few minutes can make a major difference in reducing pain, preventing infection, and helping the skin heal properly.
Many people still rely on old home remedies like toothpaste, butter, or oils, but experts warn that these can make burns worse rather than better. Here is a simple step-by-step guide to treating burns safely at home
Step 1: Move Away From the Heat Source
The first thing to do is stop the burn from getting worse. Move away from hot water, steam, fire, or hot surfaces. If clothing is burning, follow the “stop, drop, and roll” method. For electrical burns, switch off the power source before touching the person.
Step 2: Cool the Burn Immediately
Place the burned area under cool running water for about 10 to 20 minutes. This helps lower the skin temperature, ease pain, and limit deeper damage to the skin.
Avoid: Ice
Ice-cold water
Very cold compresses
These can damage the skin further and slow healing.
Step 3: Remove Tight Items Quickly
Burned skin often swells quickly. Carefully remove:
Rings
Watches
Bracelets
Tight clothing near the burn
However, do not pull away clothing stuck to burned skin, as this can worsen the injury.
Step 4: Assess the Severity of the Burn
Understanding the type of burn helps you know whether home treatment is enough.
Minor burns:
Redness
Mild swelling
Pain
Small blisters
Serious burns:
White, black, or charred skin
Deep wounds
Burns larger than the size of your palm
Burns on the face, hands, feet, or private areas
Serious burns need urgent medical attention
Step 5: Cover the Burn
Once cooled, cover the area loosely using:
A clean cloth
Sterile gauze
A non-stick bandage
Covering the burn protects it from dirt and bacteria while reducing pain from air exposure. Avoid wrapping it too tightly.
Step 6: Leave Blisters Alone
If blisters appear, don’t pop them. Blisters act as the body’s natural protection against infection. If one bursts on its own, gently clean the area and keep it covered.
Step 7: Manage Pain Carefully
For mild pain, over-the-counter medication may help.
You can also:
Keep the burned area elevated if swollen
Rest the injured area
Stay hydrated
If pain becomes severe or worsens after a day or two, seek medical help.
Avoid These Common Burn Mistakes
Do not apply:
Toothpaste
Butter
Cooking oil
Powder
Egg whites
Ointments immediately after the burn
These remedies may trap heat, irritate the skin, or increase the risk of infection. Experts say cooling the burn with water is far more effective
READ ALSO: The hidden menstrual hygiene mistakes many young women still make, according to health expert
Not all burns can be treated at home. Medical attention is needed if the burn is large, very painful, causes white or charred skin, or affects sensitive parts of the body.
Conclusion
Burns are common, but incorrect treatment can make them worse. The safest approach is simple: cool the burn, protect the skin, avoid harmful home remedies, and know when to seek help. A calm, quick response can help prevent long-term damage and speed up recovery.
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