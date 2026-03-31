IWM 2026: A Women’s Leadership Spotlight on Gifty Mingle, General Manager, Old Mutual Pensions Trust

Gifty Mingle has turned ambition into action and mentorship into impact. Rising through the ranks in a male-dominated industry, she has not only established herself as a trusted leader in finance but also created pathways for other women to follow. Her journey is a testament to determination, learning from mentors, and leading with purpose.

As part of Pulse Ghana’s International Women’s Month 2026 series, we highlight her story, including her achievements in managing over 1B Ghana cedis in funds under management in Ghana, her inclusive leadership style, and her dedication to mentoring women to grow and succeed within organisations. Gifty’s career illustrates how ambition, combined with a focus on lifting others, can transform workplaces and inspire women across industries.

Leadership Inspiration and Early Motivation

Gifty’s path into leadership was shaped by observation and aspiration. “I've always said to myself that I admire women in leadership, and so all I did was to admire and learn from the leaders who have mentored me over the years,” she shared.

She knew early on that she wanted to be a decision maker and deliberately worked her way up, ensuring she could influence strategy and outcomes at every step. Her approach shows that leadership is as much about learning from others as it is about shaping one’s own trajectory.

Key Career Achievement

Gifty Mingle, General Manager, Old Mutual Pensions Trust

Among her proudest professional milestones, Gifty highlights a landmark achievement for her team. She led the management of funds exceeding 1billion Ghana cedis in Ghana this year. This accomplishment reflects not only her strategic oversight but also her ability to align her team around a shared vision and measurable goals.

Creating Opportunities for Women

For Gifty, success extends beyond individual achievement to include the growth and progress of others. She highlights the importance of supporting and empowering people along the journey. “At Old Mutual, there is a clear focus on creating pathways for people to grow into decision-making roles. Many have progressed through the organization over time and now contribute their experience and knowledge to support others and the broader community.”

Her leadership reinforces the principle behind this year’s International Women’s Month campaign, Give to Gain. By sharing knowledge and experience, women leaders create pathways for others to excel.

Leadership Philosophy

Gifty Mingle, General Manager, Old Mutual Pensions Trust

Gifty believes that clarity and shared understanding are central to effective leadership. “I focus on helping my team understand the reasoning behind the numbers, which encourages them to take ownership of their targets and makes it easier for them to deliver on the pipeline.”

Her philosophy underlines the value of empowering teams to take ownership and work collaboratively towards organisational goals.

Advice for Aspiring Women Leaders

For young women aspiring to leadership roles, Gifty’s message is clear: perseverance and confidence are essential. “They should not give up. It is very tough, especially in a male dominated sector, but they should not give up. They will always succeed.”