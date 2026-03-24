IWM 2026: A Women’s Leadership Spotlight on Hilda Quanua Smith-Tornye, Lead Consultant - Business Strategy and Special Projects, Daddy Ash Limited

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 11:25 - 24 March 2026
IWM 2026: A Women’s Leadership Spotlight on Hilda Quanua Smith-Tornye, Lead Consultant - Business Strategy and Special Projects, Daddy Ash Limited

The International Women’s Month 2026 “Give to Gain” campaign champions a culture of generosity and collaboration. Its message is simple yet powerful: giving is not a subtraction but an intentional multiplication. When individuals, organisations, and communities invest time, knowledge, resources, or advocacy in women, opportunities expand and support networks grow stronger.

From mentoring and training to infrastructure, visibility, and education, every contribution helps women thrive. When women rise, entire communities benefit.

As part of our International Women’s Month series, Pulse Ghana highlights Hilda Quanua Smith-Tornye, Lead Consultant - Business Strategy and Special Projects, Daddy Ash Limited, whose leadership is helping to create opportunities for women while strengthening communities through the distribution and wholesale of cosmetics.

The Leadership Journey

Hilda Smith’s journey with Daddy Ash began with a strong connection to the company’s commitment to supporting women, particularly delivery assistants known locally as kayaye. Learning about the organisation’s programmes aimed at empowering these women motivated her to join the project and contribute to creating meaningful opportunities for them.

Driving Impact Within Teams

IWM 2026: A Women’s Leadership Spotlight on Hilda Quanua Smith-Tornye, Lead Consultant - Business Strategy and Special Projects, Daddy Ash Limited

In her role as Business Strategy Lead, Hilda Smith works closely with third-party partners to develop content and communication materials that strengthen the brand’s reach and visibility. At the same time, she prioritises collaborative decision-making within her team, believing that shared responsibility leads to stronger results and greater commitment to organisational goals.

She explains, “I work with third-party companies to create content, create communication materials, and also encourage our team to be part of the decision making process in making sure that the brand goes out there and then everybody is part of the beautiful results.”

Advancing Opportunities for Women

Supporting women entrepreneurs is a central part of Daddy Ash’s mission. Hilda Smith notes that the company, founded as a woman-driven business, intentionally provides opportunities for women, particularly single mothers, to earn sustainable incomes through access to discounted products and distribution channels.

These initiatives, she explains, go beyond business transactions and focus on economic empowerment. “Women who partner with us, especially single mothers, get support that allows them to earn a living for their families. This is one of the core pillars of our business,” Hilda Smith noted.

Lessons That Shape Leadership

For Hilda Smith, leadership is defined less by position and more by the impact a leader has on others. She believes the true value of leadership lies in service and the ability to positively influence people’s lives. Reflecting on her approach, she says, “I want people to remember me for who I am and the impact that I made in their lives, rather than the title that I came with or occupied.”

Advice for the Next Generation

Hilda Smith also encourages young women aspiring to leadership roles to focus on discipline, continuous learning, and service to others. She stresses that long-term success is built through dedication and persistence rather than shortcuts.

As she advises, “Focus on yourself, study, work hard. There are no shortcuts in this life. Whatever you skip today, you will come and find it the next day. So, make sure that you study, you work hard, and then you serve.”

 Her leadership philosophy ultimately reflects the spirit of the Give to Gain campaign: when women are supported and empowered, they are able to uplift others, create opportunities, and contribute to stronger and more resilient communities.

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