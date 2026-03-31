IWM 2026: A Women’s Leadership Spotlight on Rita Boateng, Customer Experience & Marketing Executive, Old Mutual Ghana

In today’s evolving corporate landscape, leadership is increasingly defined not only by results, but by the ability to develop people, foster inclusion and lead with purpose. Mentorship, collaboration, and shared growth lie at the heart of the International Women’s Month 2026 “Give to Gain” campaign. Its philosophy is powerful yet straightforward: giving to others multiplies impact, creating opportunities far beyond the individual. When women lift each other up, organisations flourish, and communities grow stronger.

In this edition of Pulse Ghana’s IWM 2026 series, we spotlight Rita Boateng, Customer Experience and Marketing Executive at Old Mutual Ghana. Her leadership journey reflects a commitment to empowering women, fostering inclusion, and driving initiatives that leave a lasting imprint on both her colleagues and the broader organization.

A Non-Linear Leadership Journey

Rita describes her path to leadership as far from straightforward. She notes that her journey has involved detours and unexpected turns, shaped by the opportunities she seized along the way. Most of the skills that have carried her to her current role were learned on the job rather than in formal education.

“I've learned on the job, being open to learn, collaborating more, and also taking advantage of opportunities as and when they come,” she reflects, underscoring the importance of being open to learning, collaborating with others, and taking advantage of opportunities as they arise.

Pride in Leading the Women’s Network

Rita Boateng, Customer Experience and Marketing Executive at Old Mutual Ghana

In her current role, Rita serves as the president of the Old Mutual Women’s Network, a position she considers one of her proudest achievements. She leads a dynamic group of women, fostering collaboration and initiatives that positively impact colleagues across the company.

The network is more than a local initiative; it is part of a global platform spanning thirteen countries, with leadership representation from South Africa. Rita emphasizes the importance of experienced women mentoring younger colleagues to inspire and guide them.

Give to Gain and Mentorship

This year, Rita and her team are focusing on mentorship in line with the International Women’s Month theme. The network has launched a platform that pairs ambitious young women with seasoned professionals, fostering knowledge sharing and collaboration.

“This year’s theme, Give to Gain, emphasises the importance of contributing our time, offering our support, and sharing our experiences” she explains.

Seizing Opportunities and Personal Development

Rita Boateng, Customer Experience and Marketing Executive at Old Mutual Ghana

Rita stresses that leadership growth often comes from recognizing and acting on opportunities, even when one does not initially feel ready. She encourages women to embrace guidance from leaders and supervisors who see potential, emphasizing that willingness to learn is essential to becoming a better professional.

“One thing I firmly believe is that the willingness to learn continuously is what enables you to improve and become better at what you do.” she notes.

Advice to Young Women

For Rita, personal development is the foundation of professional success. She urges young women not to wait for organisational support or sponsorship but to invest in themselves proactively. Online courses, reading, and seeking mentorship are practical ways to prepare for the opportunities that will inevitably come.

“When opportunity comes, you’ll be ready to step into it with confidence. So, to all young women, invest in yourselves and ensure you have a mentor to guide you along your journey.” she advises.