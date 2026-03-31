IWM 2026: A Women’s Leadership Spotlight on Rita Korley, Strategy, Digital & Data Executive, Old Mutual Ghana

Empowerment, collaboration, and mentorship are the focus of the International Women’s Month 2026 “Give to Gain” campaign. Its message is clear: when women support one another and share their skills, entire organizations and communities’ benefit, creating lasting pathways to success.

As part of Pulse Ghana’s IWM 2026 series, we highlight Rita Korley, Strategy, Digital & Data Executive at Old Mutual Ghana, whose career combines strategic impact, early leadership instincts, and advocacy for women in the workplace.

Early Leadership Journey

Rita’s leadership began long before her professional career. Growing up as the second of five siblings, she naturally assumed responsibility for guiding and caring for her younger siblings. She also took the lead in family programs, developing organisational and leadership skills from an early age.

She explains, “I'm the 2nd of 5 siblings, and so I've been used to taking care of my younger siblings and in all aspects of life. I'm also a family person, and for most family programs, I'm actually the one that leads and organises that as well.”

Career Achievements at Old Mutual

Rita Korley, Strategy, Digital & Data Executive at Old Mutual Ghana

Since joining Old Mutual, Rita K has been instrumental in shaping the company’s strategy, digital, and data functions. She helped establish the strategy and project management function, which did not exist before her arrival, and later set up the digital and data function, both now central to business operations.

She notes, “What I’m most proud of is the opportunity to establish and lead business functions that not only drive the organisation forward but also support its broader ambitions, a responsibility I am truly grateful for.”

Women Leadership and Inclusion

Rita highlights Old Mutual Ghana’s focus on gender equity and professional development. About 70% of leaders within the organization are women, reflecting both representation and opportunities for advancement.

“We do have the women's network. We have mentoring coaching sessions for people. We do have developmental plans for individuals as well. And really, your developmental plans are done in such a way that it suits what you are looking to do and what you're aspiring to do as well,” she said.

She also emphasizes that the company’s culture ensures women feel empowered to pursue opportunities confidently.

Leadership Philosophy: Relationships and Communication

Rita Korley, Strategy, Digital & Data Executive at Old Mutual Ghana

For Rita K, leadership goes beyond strategy. She stresses the importance of building meaningful relationships and communicating clearly, noting that understanding stakeholders ensures work is impactful and purposeful.

“When you communicate effectively, you truly understand your stakeholders. This ensures that your actions are purposeful and genuinely impactful, rather than being done just for the sake of doing them.” she shared.

Advice to Young Women

She encourages young women to seek mentorship and step beyond their comfort zones. She urges them to leverage networks, learn from experts outside their immediate environment, and embrace opportunities for growth.

“There’s an abundance of information on social media, along with mentoring and coaching opportunities. However, it’s important to connect with the right people who can guide you in areas where you need development, and to proactively research and explore topics that push you beyond your comfort zone.” she advised.