John Dumelo shares fowls and other farm produce with constituents ahead of Christmas

Ayawaso West Wuogon MP and farmer John Dumelo has launched a festive-season food support programme, distributing fresh produce from his own farm to households across the constituency.

Advertisement

Advertisement

John Dumelo

Over the past two weeks, residents in communities such as American House, Westlands, Dzorwulu, and Tesano have received free vegetables and other crops harvested by the actor-turned-politician.

Mr Dumelo said the initiative is designed to ease the financial burden on families as Christmas approaches.

He confirmed that the outreach will continue in the coming days and will expand to additional neighbourhoods before the holidays.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This is not the first time the MP has used his farm to support the constituency. Earlier this year, he donated large quantities of produce to school feeding caterers after they highlighted difficulties caused by soaring food prices, ensuring pupils continued to receive meals without interruption.

Residents have warmly welcomed the latest gesture, praising Mr Dumelo for what many describe as his hands-on and consistent engagement since he took office in January 2025.