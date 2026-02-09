Kevin Okyere Foundation touches lives with donations and bill support at 37 Military Hospital

For several mothers and caregivers at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra, relief came not just in the form of medical care, but kindness.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Kevin Okyere Foundation has donated provisions and mothercare items to the Nkrumah (Children’s) Ward and the Maternity Ward of the hospital, offering much-needed support to families navigating some of life’s most vulnerable moments.

Beyond the physical items, the Foundation took an extra step that changed lives instantly — settling hospital bills for vulnerable and needy patients, including those who had been discharged but were unable to leave due to unpaid medical costs.

For affected families, the intervention meant dignity restored and anxiety lifted, as mothers and caregivers were finally able to return home without the burden of debt hanging over them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The initiative reflects the Foundation’s continued focus on compassion-driven support, particularly for women and children, and highlights the powerful impact of timely assistance within the healthcare system.

Hospital staff and beneficiaries expressed gratitude for the gesture, describing it as a meaningful act of support that went beyond charity to touch lives directly.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement