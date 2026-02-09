Advertisement

Kevin Okyere Foundation touches lives with donations and bill support at 37 Military Hospital

Andreas Kamasah
Andreas Kamasah 19:43 - 09 February 2026
Kevin Okyere Foundation touches lives with donations and bill support at 37 Military Hospital
Kevin Okyere Foundation touches lives with donations and bill support at 37 Military Hospital
Advertisement

For several mothers and caregivers at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra, relief came not just in the form of medical care, but kindness.

Advertisement

The Kevin Okyere Foundation has donated provisions and mothercare items to the Nkrumah (Children’s) Ward and the Maternity Ward of the hospital, offering much-needed support to families navigating some of life’s most vulnerable moments.

Beyond the physical items, the Foundation took an extra step that changed lives instantly — settling hospital bills for vulnerable and needy patients, including those who had been discharged but were unable to leave due to unpaid medical costs.

For affected families, the intervention meant dignity restored and anxiety lifted, as mothers and caregivers were finally able to return home without the burden of debt hanging over them.

Advertisement

The initiative reflects the Foundation’s continued focus on compassion-driven support, particularly for women and children, and highlights the powerful impact of timely assistance within the healthcare system.

Hospital staff and beneficiaries expressed gratitude for the gesture, describing it as a meaningful act of support that went beyond charity to touch lives directly.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Today is “decision day”: Will the Manchester United superfan finally get a haircut?
Sports
10.02.2026
Today is “decision day”: Will the Manchester United superfan finally get a haircut?
Black Stars Player Ratings vs Comoros - Asare 8/10, Kudus 8/10, Alidu 5/10, Ayew average
Sports
10.02.2026
Black Stars to camp in the United States ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup – Plans revealed
Ghanaian lawyer dragged to court for allegedly defrauding U.S.-based nurse of $150,000
News
10.02.2026
Ghanaian lawyer dragged to court for allegedly defrauding U.S.-based nurse of $150,000
Fake soldier arrested at 37 Military Hospital while visiting his nurse girlfriend
News
10.02.2026
Fake soldier arrested at 37 Military Hospital while visiting his nurse girlfriend
Sista Afia
Entertainment
10.02.2026
‘Life became unbearable in London’ — Sista Afia on her struggles abroad
How to Avoid Leg Cramps During Sex: Tips to Prevent Muscle Cramps
Lifestyle
10.02.2026
How to Avoid Leg Cramps During Sex: Tips to Prevent Muscle Cramps