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KLM flight makes emergency return to Accra after fire scare

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 15:06 - 12 June 2026
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KLM flight makes emergency return to Accra after fire scare
KLM Flight KL590 from Accra to Amsterdam made an emergency return to Accra International Airport after a reported onboard fire scare, with all passengers safe.
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  • KLM Flight KL590 returned to Accra about 45 minutes after takeoff following a reported onboard fire scare.

  • The Boeing 777-300ER landed safely, with all passengers and crew unharmed.

  • Aviation authorities are expected to investigate the cause of the emergency return.

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A KLM Royal Dutch Airlines flight from Accra to Amsterdam made an emergency return to Accra International Airport on Thursday night following a reported onboard fire scare.

READ ALSO: Flight from Egypt to London diverted to Rome after passenger was found using power bank

Flight KL590, operated by a Boeing 777-300ER, departed Accra at about 10:08 p.m. GMT but was forced to turn back roughly 45 minutes into the journey after the crew detected a possible fire-related concern onboard, according to reports.

According to reports, the aircraft performed holding patterns east of Accra before safely returning to the airport as standard emergency procedures were activated.

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The aircraft landed safely and was met by emergency response teams on the ground as a precaution. Passengers and crew later disembarked without injuries with no casualties reported.

The exact cause of the incident remains unclear, as KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, and aviation authorities are yet to issue a detailed official statement on what triggered the scare.

READ ALSO: Truth about JJ Rawlings’ alleged flight under Adomi Bridge finally revealed (video)

According to flight data, the aircraft involved is a Boeing 777-300ER that has been in service for over 12 years. 

This is not the first disruption involving KLM’s Accra-Amsterdam service. In 2023, another KLM KL590 flight returned to Accra due to reported technical issues, while a 2021 flight aborted takeoff after a bird strike near the windshield.

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KLM operates one of the key direct air links between Ghana and Europe, connecting passengers from Accra to Amsterdam and onward to more than 150 global destinations through its network.

READ ALSO: All you need to know about 'Skytanic' -The world’s largest plane, longer than a pitch

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