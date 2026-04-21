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La Liga to introduce fully automated offside technology with ball microchips next season

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 16:39 - 21 April 2026
LaLiga President Javier Tebas
La Liga will introduce fully automated offside technology next season, using a microchip inside the ball to deliver faster and more accurate decisions. The innovation, confirmed by Javier Tebas, could transform refereeing in football.
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La Liga is set to usher in a new era of refereeing after confirming plans to introduce fully automated offside technology from next season, in a move aimed at eliminating human error and speeding up decision-making.

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READ ALSO: Kotoko goalkeeper Mohamed Camara hit with 5-match ban, GHS 20,000 for assaulting referee

The announcement was made by league president Javier Tebas, who revealed that the system will rely on a microchip embedded inside the match ball, working in tandem with advanced camera systems installed in stadiums.

According to details from multiple reports, the new system will use a FIFA-approved chip placed inside the ball to detect the exact moment it is struck.

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This data will then be synchronised with high-speed cameras tracking player movements, allowing the system to instantly determine whether a player is in an offside position.

Tebas explained that the goal is to move beyond the current semi-automated system, stating.

La Liga currently uses semi-automated offside technology, which still requires Video Assistant Referee (VAR) officials to manually select the frame at which the ball is played.

Despite the ambitious plans, Tebas acknowledged that several technical and logistical hurdles remain, including securing final approvals and ensuring compatibility with different match balls used across competitions.

READ ALSO: Wolves relegated after disastrous 2025/26 campaign 

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There will also be a need for stadium upgrades to accommodate the required camera systems, making the rollout a complex operation.

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