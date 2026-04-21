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Ghanaian visual artist Ibrahim Mahama wins prestigious 2026 Arnold Bode Prize in Germany

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 16:47 - 21 April 2026
Ibrahim Mahama, The artist giving a London landmark a Ghanaian makeover.
IIbrahim Mahama earns international recognition after winning the 2026 Arnold Bode Prize in Kassel.
Ghanaian artist Ibrahim Mahama has been awarded the 2026 Arnold Bode Prize in Kassel, recognising his global impact on contemporary and socially engaged art.
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  • Ibrahim Mahama has won the 2026 Arnold Bode Prize in Kassel, recognising his impact on contemporary and socially engaged art.

  • The award includes a €10,000 cash prize and places him among globally influential artists shaping modern artistic discourse.

  • His work and institutions in Tamale continue to boost Ghana’s art scene and strengthen its international recognition.

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Ghanaian visual artist Ibrahim Mahama has been honoured with the 2026 Arnold Bode Prize by the city of Kassel, in recognition of his significant contributions to contemporary art and socially engaged practice.

The award, announced by his gallery White Cube, carries a cash prize of €10,000 and places Mahama among a distinguished group of artists whose work has made a notable impact on global artistic discourse.

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Ghanaian Artist Ibrahim Mahama and 6 times he put Ghana on the map
Ibrahim Mahama earns international recognition after winning the 2026 Arnold Bode Prize in Kassel.
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Based in Tamale, Mahama is widely acclaimed for his large-scale installations that interrogate themes such as labour, migration and global trade. His distinctive use of stitched jute sacks has become a hallmark of his work, often transforming buildings and public spaces into striking visual commentaries.

Beyond his artistic practice, Mahama has played a pivotal role in nurturing Ghana’s contemporary art scene. He is the founder of institutions including Red Clay Studio, Savannah Centre for Contemporary Art and Nkrumah Volini, all located in Tamale. These platforms provide opportunities for artists through residencies, exhibitions and training initiatives.

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The Arnold Bode Prize, established in 1980, is regarded as one of Germany’s most prestigious honours in contemporary art. Named after Arnold Bode, the founder of the documenta exhibition, the award celebrates artists whose work engages critically with social, political and cultural issues.

Mahama’s recognition aligns closely with the prize’s focus on experimental and thought-provoking practices that challenge conventional narratives and foster dialogue within the global art community.

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This latest honour further cements Ibrahim Mahama’s reputation as one of Africa’s leading contemporary artists, while also spotlighting the growing international recognition of Ghana’s creative industry.

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