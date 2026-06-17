Mahama backs Black Stars ahead of Panama World Cup opener: 'You carry the hopes of a nation'

President John Mahama, in his Black Stars replica jersey, urging Ghanaians to lift high the Red, Gold and Green flag of Ghana as the Senior National Team play their first World Cup game | Photo via Flickr

President John Mahama, in his Black Stars replica jersey, urging Ghanaians to lift high the Red, Gold and Green flag of Ghana as the Senior National Team play their first World Cup game | Photo via Flickr

President Mahama and the Government of Ghana have issued a powerful message of support to the Black Stars ahead of their World Cup opener against Panama in Toronto.

President John Dramani Mahama and the Government of Ghana have issued a rousing message of support to the Black Stars as the team prepares for their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener against Panama at BMO Field in Toronto on Wednesday, June 17.

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In an official statement released ahead of the crunch Group L clash, President Mahama called on the players to carry the nation's pride with honour, reminding them that all of Ghana — at home and across the diaspora — stands firmly behind them.

"You carry more than a ball. You are carrying the hopes, dreams, and heritage of a people," the statement read. "From the streets of Chorkor to the plains of Bole, every Ghanaian heart beats in sync with yours."

Ghana's appearance at the 2026 World Cup marks the nation's fifth at the tournament and the first since Qatar 2022. Coach Carlos Queiroz's side has been drawn into a challenging Group L alongside England, Croatia, and Panama — with the Panama match seen as the most winnable fixture and, arguably, the most decisive in determining Ghana's chances of reaching the knockout rounds.

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President Mahama's statement paid tribute to the significance of the moment, describing the tournament as a testament to the resilient spirit of the Ghanaian nation while urging the country's vibrant diaspora in Toronto and across North America to step up as the "12th Man".

"Let the red, gold, and green illuminate the stands, and let our drums remind our boys that wherever a Ghanaian stands, home is never far away," the statement added.

Back home, the government announced it has secured official television broadcast rights for the tournament, ensuring Ghanaians across the length and breadth of the country can follow the action.

"We have successfully secured official television broadcast rights, ensuring that every tackle and every goal is beamed into homes from Axim to Bawku and from Ho to Hamile. This is our gift to a nation that lives and breathes the beautiful game," the statement said.

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The message closed with a direct rallying call to the players ahead of what could be a defining night for Ghanaian football.

READ MORE: Thomas Partey to miss Ghana vs Panama World Cup opener after Canada court rejects appeal

"Play for the flag. Play for the children dreaming of greatness in your footsteps. The world is watching, and we are confident that the Black Star will shine brighter than ever before on this global stage. Go, Black Stars!"