Meet Zion Suzuki: Ghanaian-Japanese goalkeeper going viral at the FIFA World Cup

Zion Suzuki during the Asian Cup Group D match between Japan and Vietnam in Doha, Qatar, on Jan. 14. Etsuo Hara / Getty Images

Zion Suzuki during the Asian Cup Group D match between Japan and Vietnam in Doha, Qatar, on Jan. 14. Etsuo Hara / Getty Images

Zion Suzuki has become Japan's first-choice goalkeeper at the 2026 World Cup.

The Ghanaian-Japanese star currently plays for Parma in Italy's Serie A.

His impressive performances are making him one of the tournament's breakout stars.

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At the 2026 FIFA World Cup, few players embody the global nature of modern football quite like Zion Suzuki. Born in the United States to a Ghanaian-American father and Japanese mother, raised in Japan, and now starring in Italy's Serie A, the 23-year-old goalkeeper has emerged as one of the standout figures of the tournament.

As Japan pursue another deep World Cup run, Suzuki has become the trusted last line of defence for the Samurai Blue, combining elite shot-stopping ability with a story that spans continents and cultures.

A Journey Across Three Nations

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Born on 21 August 2002 in Newark, New Jersey, Suzuki moved to Japan with his family shortly after birth and grew up in Saitama Prefecture. Despite being eligible to represent Japan, Ghana and the United States, he chose Japan, the country where he was raised and developed as a footballer.

His mixed heritage has often placed him at the centre of discussions about identity and diversity in Japan. On the pitch, however, Suzuki's role is clear. He is Japan's first-choice goalkeeper and one of the country's brightest football talents.

Rising Through the Ranks

Suzuki joined the youth academy of Urawa Red Diamonds in 2009 and progressed rapidly through the club's development system. At just 16 years and five months old, he became the youngest player in the club's history to sign a professional contract.

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He represented Japan at multiple youth levels before making his senior debut in the J.League Cup in 2021. Despite his promise, regular first-team opportunities proved limited, prompting him to seek a move abroad.

Turning Down Manchester United

In 2023, Suzuki made one of the defining decisions of his career. Rather than join a major European club immediately, he reportedly rejected interest from Manchester United and moved to Belgian side Sint-Truiden on loan.

The move paid off. He established himself as the club's first-choice goalkeeper, making 32 league appearances and keeping six clean sheets.

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Former goalkeeper Louis Yamaguchi later praised the decision, noting that regular playing time was more valuable for Suzuki's development than an immediate move to a European giant.

Establishing Himself in Italy

Suzuki's performances in Belgium earned him a permanent transfer before Italian side Parma signed him in July 2024 on a five-year deal reportedly worth around €10 million.

The move made him only the second Japanese international to play for Parma after Hidetoshi Nakata.

After making his Serie A debut against ACF Fiorentina in August 2024, Suzuki quickly established himself as a regular starter. By the start of the World Cup, he had made 57 consecutive Serie A appearances and recorded 13 clean sheets in 59 matches across all competitions.

Reflecting on his development, Suzuki told FIFA: "At first, I made a lot of mistakes and didn't always live up to my role as the last line of defence. I feel that my ability to handle every situation has become more refined."

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Japan's Number One

Japan goalkeeper Zion Suzuki fails to save second goal during the World Cup Group F soccer match between the Netherlands and Japan in Arlington, Texas | Credit: AP Photo/Tony Guttierez

Since making his senior international debut in July 2022, Suzuki has earned 25 caps and succeeded veteran goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda as Japan's undisputed first-choice goalkeeper.

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Under coach Hajime Moriyasu, he has become a key figure in the national team's plans.

World Cup Statement

Suzuki delivered one of his best performances in Japan's opening World Cup match against the Netherlands on 14 June 2026.

The Dutch controlled much of the first half, but Suzuki produced several important saves, including an early stop from Donyell Malen. He prevented 0.74 expected goals and was rated the first-half standout performer.

After goals from Virgil van Dijk and Crysencio Summerville put the Netherlands ahead twice, Japan responded through Keito Nakamura and Daichi Kamada to secure a dramatic 2-2 draw.

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The result highlighted Japan's resilience and reinforced Suzuki's growing reputation as one of the tournament's most impressive goalkeepers.