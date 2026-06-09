Military Officer in Custody Over Alleged Fatal Shooting at Kumasi Army Headquarters

Military Officer in Custody Over Alleged Fatal Shooting at Kumasi Army Headquarters

Military officer remanded over alleged murder of civil engineer at GAF headquarters in Kumasi

A military officer has been remanded by the Akropong District Court over the alleged shooting and killing of a civil engineer at the Ghana Armed Forces Central Command Headquarters in Kumasi, with investigations ongoing into the incident.

Private Nsarkoh Christopher Nkyinkyi has been remanded over the alleged shooting of a civil engineer at GAF Central Command in Kumasi.

Police say the officer allegedly fired an M16 rifle at close range, killing 29-year-old engineer Jeffrey Boakye Danquah.

The accused has not yet entered a plea as investigations continue, with the case adjourned to June 22, 2026.

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The Akropong District Court has remanded a 27-year-old military officer into custody for allegedly shooting and killing a civil engineer at the Ghana Armed Forces Central Command Headquarters in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The accused, identified as Private Nsarkoh Christopher Nkyinkyi, is facing a murder charge in connection with the death of Jeffrey Boakye Danquah, a 29-year-old civil engineer.

According to police prosecutors, the incident occurred at the Ghana Armed Forces Central Command Headquarters following a misunderstanding between the accused and the deceased.

Police told the court that Private Nkyinkyi allegedly discharged a round from an M16 rifle at close range into the chest of Jeffrey Boakye Danquah. The bullet reportedly pierced through the victim’s body and exited through his back, leading to his death.

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As reported by Crime check, the prosecution informed the court that investigations into the circumstances surrounding the shooting were still ongoing and requested more time to complete inquiries.

The accused was not required to enter a plea and is expected to remain in custody pending the next court hearing.

Speaking after proceedings, the prosecutor and Crime Officer at the Suntreso Police District Command, ASP Jonas Newlove Adjei, said ongoing investigations would help establish the full facts of the case and support the pursuit of justice for all parties involved.

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