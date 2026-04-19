Odau royal family accuses Okyenhene of using state apparatus to foment trouble at Etwereso

The Ofosu-Pema Royal Family of Odau has accused the Okyenhene of using state apparatus to create tension and foment trouble in Etwereso following the decision of the royal family to breakaway away from the Akyem Abuakwa alliance.

The Ofosu-Pema Royal Family of Odau has accused the Okyenhene of using state apparatus to create tension and foment trouble in Etwereso following the decision of the royal family to breakaway away from the Akyem Abuakwa alliance.

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According to the family, some individuals with allegiance to the Okyenhene visited Etwereso last week under heavy police protection and held press conferences with the aim of creating chaos in the town.

The royal family noted they have been informed by some authorities that the police officers were released for the exercise upon a request to the Police headquarters by the Okyenhene.

The family said the same individuals had intended to storm the town with land guards from other parts of the country to destabilize Etwereso today but for the timely intervention of the local security agencies.

“We are firmly aware of the clandestine efforts by the Ofori Panin fie to cause mayhem in Etwereso. We know of the appeal to the Police headquarters to allow Police officers to provide security to people whose only objective is to create problems in our peaceful communities.

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“But we want to assure them that we are not deterred neither are we afraid of them but we are peace loving people with principles and so we will urge them to be careful and not take our peaceful nature for meekness,” a member of the royal family noted at a brief press engagement at the Odau Palace on Sunday April 20th 2026.

The standoff between the Okyenhene and the Odaumanhene is the process surrounding the enstoolment of a regent for the Osenase stool. The family alleges that arbitration proceedings in Kyebi—initially handled by a three-member fact-finding panel—became inconclusive after being adjourned sine die, yet were later followed by a determination they say was issued without formal notice or completion of due process.