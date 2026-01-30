Advertisement

Opta supercomputer predicts shocking Tottenham vs Man City outcome

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 14:31 - 30 January 2026
The Opta supercomputer predicts Manchester City are favourites against Tottenham Hotspur, but Spurs have a chance to upset the champions. Explore the stats, head-to-head history, and what the data says ahead of this Premier League clash.
A new simulation from the Opta supercomputer, a sophisticated analytical model used widely in football forecasting, has now given Tottenham’s chances of beating the reigning champions a clear statistical snapshot ahead of kick‑off. 

The model, which runs thousands of simulations using team form, player metrics, and historical match data, predicts Manchester City have roughly a 46.9 per cent chance of victory, while Tottenham’s probability of winning sits at 28.7 per cent.

A draw is projected at 24.4 per cent.City Enter as FavouritesPep Guardiola’s squad has been one of Europe’s strongest for years, combining tactical precision, squad depth, and consistent domestic form. Their attacking and defensive statistics continue to place them at the top of Premier League simulations, making them the team to beat.

Yet Tottenham’s underdog status doesn’t mean they can’t make life difficult for the reigning champions.

Spurs’ Mixed Form

Domestically, Spurs have experienced inconsistency this season. Mid-table results and occasional lapses have met them this season.

However, Spurs have shown resilience in Europe. Their recent 2–0 win in the Champions League has boosted morale and highlighted the squad’s potential when firing on all cylinders. Even with statistical models leaning toward City, Tottenham has a history of competitive encounters with the champions.

Recent head-to-head clashes have been tightly contested, and Spurs’ ability to execute on the counter-attack and exploit set-pieces makes them a challenging opponent, particularly at home.

The Opta supercomputer acknowledges these nuances, incorporating tactical metrics and previous match outcomes into its simulations. Analytical predictions provide a clear framework, but football is never fully predictable.

With roughly 30 per cent odds of a Spurs win, the possibility of an upset remains. One inspired performance, or a moment of brilliance could tip the scales. According to the Opta supercomputer, Manchester City hold the edge but Tottenham is likely to put up a fight. 

