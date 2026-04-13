Osenase Regent impasse: Boakye Asafo Agyei not a royal; He can't be chief - Odau royal family to Okyenhene

The Ofosu-Pema royal family of Odau has accused the Okyenhene of foisting a non-royal on them as regent of Osenase, a move they have resisted, sparking tensions between Odau and the Akyem Abuakwa Stool.

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The decision was announced on April 12, 2026, by the Ofosu-Pema Royal Family at Odau Fie in Akyem Etwereso, marking a significant turning point in a long-running dispute between the Okyenhene and the Odauhene, Odeneho Ofosu Kwabi Ayebiahwe.

In its declaration, the family stated that the Osenase stool belongs exclusively to the Ofosu-Pema lineage and insisted that Boakye Asafo Agyei, who has been endorsed for the regency, does not meet the required royal lineage criteria and is therefore ineligible to occupy the position.

The standoff stems from a series of decisions taken at the Ofori Panin Fie in Kyebi, which the family has strongly opposed. These include the alleged imposition of a regent for the Osenase stool, restrictions placed on the Odauhene’s access to the Okyenhene’s palace, the withdrawal of his title “Daasebre”, and attempts to reassign towns under his traditional jurisdiction.

Describing the actions as a break from long-established custom, the Ofosu-Pema Royal Family maintained that its historic relationship with Akyem Abuakwa has never been one of subordination, but rather based on cooperation and mutual recognition between distinct traditional authorities.

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Central to the dispute is the process surrounding the enstoolment of a regent for the Osenase stool. The family alleges that arbitration proceedings in Kyebi—initially handled by a three-member fact-finding panel—became inconclusive after being adjourned sine die, yet were later followed by a determination they say was issued without formal notice or completion of due process.

The tensions have also been compounded by an alleged attack on the Odauhene during a visit to Osenase, an incident the family says has not been fully resolved despite being reported to law enforcement authorities.

Rejecting claims of centralised authority over the stool lands, the family argues that the Osenase and Etwereso stools predate the broader alliance with Akyem Abuakwa and were not acquired through conquest. It maintained that ownership and custodianship of the lands are historically established and cannot be altered unilaterally by any external traditional authority.

The declaration further states that the Ofosu-Pema Royal Family will continue to assert its customary rights over the Osenase stool, with the Odauhene maintaining his position as a senior member of the family and insisting on the proper application of lineage-based succession rules.

The family has also signalled its intention to pursue formal recognition of its own administrative traditional structures to oversee internal affairs relating to the stools under its jurisdiction.

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