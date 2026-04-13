Pastor arrested for allegedly attempting to bury a 5-month-old baby alive

Baby rescued after pastor and accomplice allegedly attempt to bury infant alive at Abofrem in Ashanti Region.

Baby rescued after pastor and accomplice allegedly attempt to bury infant alive at Abofrem in Ashanti Region.

Pastor and accomplice arrested for allegedly attempting to bury a five-month-old baby alive at Abofrem. Eyewitness raised an alarm after discovering the baby was still alive at a refuse dump late Sunday night. Baby rescued and receiving treatment, while police continue investigations.

The head pastor of Anointed Grace Prayer Ministry at Kuffour Camp has been arrested after allegedly attempting to bury a five-month-old baby alive at Abofrem in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region.

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The suspect, identified as Apostle Dr. Richmond Akwasi Frimpong, was arrested alongside an accomplice by police in Bibiani after a concerned resident raised an alarm.

According to an eyewitness, Winfred Agbah, the incident occurred around 11 p.m. on Sunday, April 12, when he noticed the pastor and his accomplice behaving suspiciously at a refuse dump while carrying a baby.

After approaching them, he realised the child was still alive and immediately alerted others in the community.

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He explained that the baby showed signs of life, suggesting the suspects allegedly intended to bury the child alive for reasons yet to be determined.

Meanwhile, the Chief Linguist of Abofrem, Nana Yaw Badu, disclosed that earlier, the pastor had approached him claiming the child was dead and requested a location for burial.

He stated that he had no knowledge the baby was still alive at the time of the request. Police in Bibiani have since taken the pastor and his accomplice into custody as investigations continue.

The rescued baby has been transported to the Abofrem Clinic, where medical personnel are currently providing treatment.

The head pastor of the Anointed Grace Prayer Ministry at Kuffour Camp, Richmond Akwasi Frimpong, is in police custody for allegedly attempting to bury a five-month-old baby alive at Abofrem in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region.#ChannelOneNews #Crime #GhanaNews pic.twitter.com/DpE1OWimIC — ChannelOne TV (@Channel1TVGHA) April 13, 2026

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